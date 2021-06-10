Cristiano and Georgina celebrate Eva and Mateo’s birthday

Last Saturday, June 5, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez they happily celebrated the twins’ fourth birthday Matthew Y Eve. The super parents prepared a beautiful themed party for their little ones that did not lack any luxury of detail. In networks, one of the most followed and loved couples in the world, have not hesitated to share images and videos of this beautiful family day.

In the different images and videos we see how the little ones blew out the candles on their respective multi-tiered cakes decorated in a very thematic way. Little Mateo blew on the cake that had the theme of Spiderman, one of the little boy’s favorite superhero characters and Eva, he was enjoying his Frozen cake .

© @ georginagio4th birthday of twins Eva and Mateo

Both parents, very excited for their twins’ respective birthdays, have shared the same photo on social media, where we can see the whole family enjoying a wonderful day.

Georgina, for her part, has shared the photo accompanied by some beautiful words full of feelings. “Happy day and happy life. Mom and Dad will always fight with you for your dreams. We love”. For his part, the world soccer star, has been more congratulatory in his congratulations: “Congratulations my loves”He wrote under a hashtag in which he shows that he feels blessed by the family he has.

Eva and Mateo, in addition to enjoying their majestic cake, also dressed up with different hats and princess crowns. The little ones spent hours dancing to their favorite songs while their parents eagerly enjoyed the beautiful family they have formed together.

© @ cristianoCristiano Ronaldo with his children

4 years ago they brought their two young children into the world. Happy and proud of the family they have formed together, they have many times assured that, despite having lives full of luxury, their children are being brought up in humility, always showing them the effort of their parents, as well as teaching them to value the world. That surrounds them.

