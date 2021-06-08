Cristiano, a Eurocup to forget the penalties

06/08/2021

After living one of the hardest years of his career at Juventus, without being the protagonist in his favorite competition, the Champions League, the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo faces the European Championship like a caged lion, determined to revalidate the throne of Europe achieved in 2016. Los two trophies won, the Italian Cup and the Italian Super Cup, cannot satisfy the winning hunger of a player who wants to continue making history with his country and who is extra motivated to face the group of the death of the European Championship.

Arrives like Serie A top scorer last season with 29 goals but sweating India ink to be in the next Champions League. With 36 years of age in February, the criticisms when he links bad matches appear from under the stones. The decline looms and that is why Fernando Santos wants to pamper his star and keep him away from those who even ask for his replacement in the tournament.

“If we understand that Ronaldo is not doing well, obviously he would be a substitute and he would have to understand it. But when you have one of the best in the world, you build the team based on one or two players who you think are the most influential. Defensively Ronaldo doesn’t contribute much to the team, but we don’t want that either. The team knows this and must act accordingly. The way the rival respects us and the goals he scores is differential & rdquor;said the Portuguese coach in an interview for RTP.

Last test, tomorrow against Israel

After the zero draw against Spain harvested last Friday at the Wanda Metropolitano, Portugal has a second exam where they can take better feelings than those they left in Madrid. The current European champion has work ahead of her and they face Israel to regain confidence and, above all, a scoring nose. It will not be as simple a game as it seems. Israel did not qualify for this Eurocup because they were eliminated in the play-off penalty shootout against Scotland. Fernando Santos could leave Cristiano on the bench to give him rest, thinking about his debut on June 15 against Hungary. Bruno, Cancelo, Días and Bernardo do point to headlines.