Cristian Suescun did not expect a while ago to be living his dream: living with Yola Berrocal. The contestant of ‘The strong house’ He confessed that his partner has liked him since he was little, when he saw her on television and magazines, and now, that they are getting to know each other more and more, the relationship is going from strength to strength and more since Sunday they gave some relaxing massages to relieve tension.

Cristian Suescun has an erection in ‘La casa fuerte’Telecinco

She began by giving him the massage before the eyes of Leticia Sabater and Maite Galdeano, who commented on the move. The singer asked Maite if her son’s girlfriend was jealous. « It really is. And if I saw you now how the Yola is touching you … », he replied, to which Cristian intervened to ask his mother: « Shut your mouth a bit, auntie. » Yola poured a significant amount of cream on Suescun’s back to start rubbing it suggestively, but she wasn’t expected to. when he turned around, there would be a significant lump on his swimsuit.

It was his turn to return the favor and Yola took off her bikini top so that her partner gave her a massage. Somewhat demure, he preferred to do the massage by standing to one side. « But get on top! » Leticia was saying. However, he seemed to be clear that no, because his girlfriend « can be jealous ». To liven up the show and while the massage continued, the « Salchipapa » singer began to caress her friend’s ass, who exclaimed: « You are going to make me horny! ».

« Don’t deny the evidence »

During the gala on Sunday June 28, Sonsoles Ónega asked Cristian if anything had happened between him and Yola or if « only under your swimsuit (…) We have seen that it relaxes you enough for you to find yourself … up ». « Spliced, go, spliced, » Oriana Marzoli clarified, wanting to make clear what the presenter was talking about. The contestant claimed not, but from the set Ónega asked him: « Do not deny the evidence. » Suescun defended himself saying that « Another thing is that you have the member as you have it, but no », to finish releasing this message: « I love my girl very much. I love you Jessica ».