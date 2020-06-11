Cristian Suescun, known former contestant of Survivors and also brother of the successful Sofía Suescun, has decided to share with all his followers his latest aesthetic operation. He is not the only celebrity who chooses to invest money in surgery of this type, and in his case he wanted to show the whole process.

The former contestant has shared the process and the operation

Specifically, he was one of the contestants in the last edition of Survivors -finished just a few days ago- has been encouraged to have a bichectomy. The name may not say anything to many of its followers, although the Navarrese has been in charge of explaining it practically perfectly.

It is a surgery whereby The bichat balls are removed, which is the name given to the fat accumulated at the ends of the jaw and, consequently, helps to mark the cheekbones. Not only Sofia’s brother has shared the result through a video, but the same clinic in charge decided to upload the video of her operation.

“I’m going to take off the bichat balls, which are little bags of fat and have no function. Let’s see how they leave me “, began Cristian In his latest publication on social networks, recorded moments before undergoing this simple operation.

He will debut a touch-up on the new reality show

In another very similar video, the clinic shares the process of surgery, as well as the before and after of Cristian Suescun’s face, visibly satisfied with the result. Still, the former Survivor and future contestant on La casa fuerte will have to wait at least a few more days for the change to be better appreciated.

To do this, you must follow a special diet to avoid infections and bruises, as well as to help reduce the swelling still caused by your passage through the operating room. Possibly you can see the evolution of it in the new reality show on Telecinco, The strong house, which opens in the coming days and that will have the presence of this accompanied by his mother, Maite Galdeano.