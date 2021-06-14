Cristian Romero, wanted by the greats of the Premier League

06/14/2021 at 6:27 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

Cristian Romero raises passions in England. The Juventus center-back, on loan this season at Atalanta, has had an excellent season in Serie A, establishing himself as one of the best defenders in the championship. The news about his great performance on Italian soil has crossed borders and, according to the English media, Manchester United and Liverpool are willing to bid for the Argentine defender.

According to information from England, Manchester United had taken the lead, offering a total of 45 million euros for the Córdoba defender, but Liverpool have joined the bidding. The team led by Jurgen Klopp, third-placed in the Premier League after a long final stretch of the season, have suffered significant losses behind, making it a priority position for the next transfer market. In this way, Romero could join the already announced signing of Konaté, who came from RB Leipzig for 40 million euros.

Seeing the interest generated by the signing of Romero, Atalanta could exercise the purchase option of 16 million and, once the operation has been carried out, assess what to do with the player. Its market value is set at 30 million euros, but the amounts handled by English clubs are higher. With the Copa América at stake, its value could increase significantly, depending on the role Argentina plays in the tournament.