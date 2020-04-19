Fitness in tennis is not everything. There are many tennis romantics who cling to this statement, thus denying the appearance of power in the vast majority of players. The figure of the Chilean Cristian Garín shows that there is always room for the claw, the good attitude and the wrist shots of innate talent. This is how good Garín plays, a man who strives to improve every day to overcome barriers in his tennis career. After winning ATP 250 and ATP 500 tournaments, his next goal is to enter the top ten. Will he succeed?

These are very difficult days for many tennis players due to confinement, but in Chile the situation seems to be changing: It has been a very hard time locked up at home with my parents. But we have already seen the light at the end of the tunnel. On Monday the quarantine was lifted in the area where I live after almost twenty days locked up. The first thing I have done is take the bike and go to many beautiful places in Santiago de Chile. I also played a bit of tennis for an hour, something I haven’t done in a month because of the injury and the tennis break, “he said in a letter to the ATP official website.

Despite having raised some rules in the state of alarm in Chile, Cristian Garín is very careful not to get infected: “The few times I have gone out of the house I have done it with great care and taking the necessary measures not to get infected. If I take care of myself, I also take care of my relatives. We are in a somewhat new situation that has rarely happened in history and that is why there are many precautions to take. “

Tuesday marked one year of his title in the Houston tournament, which marked a turning point in his career: “Winning in Houston gave me a lot of confidence. It was one of the most special moments of my career. The other two It could be the quarterfinals of the Paris-Bercy Masters 1000 and the title won in Rio de Janeiro a few months ago. This season my level was being very good, standing up to the best and adding almost 900 points in two months. “

The goal of reaching the top ten seems closer and closer and is that the great start of the year has meant that this dream could have come true: “The top ten is not only a goal, it is a dream. Right now I am very close and I hope I can achieve it soon. It’s a shame this situation is happening, since all I want right now is to play tennis again and be able to compete against the best players in all tournaments. “

.