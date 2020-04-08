On the circuit as in life itself, there are tennis players who learn the importance of sportsmanship at a very young age, but as they grow and make a name for themselves in professional tennis, that notion can be thrown out the window. It is very common that friends and enemies are made on the circuit. In a live through social networks, the Chilean Cristian Garin He confessed that he does not get along well with the Frenchman Jeremy Chardy: “I had no idea that Jeremy Chardy does not swallow me. He has something against me that I do not know, really,” said the Chilean player in statements collected by BiobioChile .

