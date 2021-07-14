Cristian Garín eliminates Pedro Martínez in Bastad

The Chilean tennis player Cristian Garin debuted in the ATP 250 Bastad 2021 with a comfortable victory over the Spanish Pedro Martínez Goalkeeper, which he managed to defeat by a forceful and inepaleble 6-3 and 6-3 in one hour and 36 minutes of play, in a match where the Chilean player went from less to more as the minutes passed and demonstrated the reason why which is one of the great favorites to succeed in the Swedish tournament. Pedro, who yesterday had a good victory against Dennis Novak, could not do anything against the good tennis of Garín who will face Argentine Federico Coria in the quarterfinals.