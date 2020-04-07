The Chilean tennis player Cristian Garin He has been one of the most successful tennis players in this 2020, getting the titles in Córdoba and Rio de Janeiro and making it clear that this could have been his season, but an injury in Santiago de Chile and the tennis break due to the coronavirus has interrupted said progression. Garin in an interview with ESPN sharply criticized the new Davis Cup format and confessed what his short and long-term goals are.

Strong criticism of the new Davis Cup format: “I think this new format has caused the essence of the Davis Cup to have disappeared. I did not like the last edition and I think we have to do something. At the stadium and facilities level it was spectacular, but we have seen series that are to be played with 10,000 people in the stands, and in many of them there were not even 1500. You did not feel the same heat that you felt with the previous format. “

As he is physically right now after the injury he suffered at the Santiago ATP 250: “Luckily, right now I feel very good. If I could play tennis tomorrow, I would be 100%, but after and as things are going right now, I see it very difficult that there can be tennis in a short period of time “Garin said knowingly that at least until July 13 we will not have official competitions.

Who is the best tennis player on the circuit for Cristian Garin ?: “Novak Djokovic is the most complete tennis player there is and with whom I identify the most by playing style. Nadal is pure physicist and hits the ball with a lot of force that causes you to have to do your best to be able to fight against him But my favorite is still Roger Federer. I would love to be able to play with him sometime. Every time I see him play he surprises me, and despite his age he still enjoys tennis as he did in the beginning “.

Goals that are set in the short and long term: “Like any tennis player who is dedicated to this sport, being top ten is one of the objectives that one has. It would be very exciting to be able to achieve it sometime, although it is quite a complicated task. If I had to decide for a tournament to win, I would choose Roland Garros, I think it is the Grand Slam that is best used to my style of play, since it is on clay where I can deploy the best level “, concluded the Chilean player.

