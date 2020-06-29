Cristian Castro confesses as never before to controversy with his mother, Verónica Castro | Instagram

The Mexican Cristian castro presented his new topic and addressed the controversy in recent days about the relationship with his mother Veronica Castro, after the controversy that Yolanda Andrade’s statements will unleash.

Through a press presentation on the singer’s new topic Cristian castroAs few occasions, the artist revealed personal details of his life as well as the controversy that he will occupy in recent days to the entertainment world about his relationship with his mother. Veronica Castro.

The statements of Yolanda Andrade in recent days they put the entertainment world in check after revealing the alleged beating that it claims, Cristian castro years ago he gave his mother, the artist Verónica Castro.

Does not deny the statements

The interpreter of « Will not be able« and many other successful themes he confessed during the interview that » he has had a life full of contrasts and acknowledges having committed many mistakes«

I like my mistakes, I like to make them and I don’t want to be that artist who is always happy and who is never losing control.

The most beautiful thing about an artist is losing control. I really like the mistake and I really like the hit and now we made a hit with this song, « he explained about his most recent release.

He artist He went deeper into the issue regarding his mother’s relationship and said that she must handle the issue, although in a not very clear way, she pointed out that in her family, « the fights never ended and always ended. »

In the same way, he addressed details that, as he pointed out, have highlighted the type of relationship with his mother, enunciating terms such as « possessiveness« and to the contribution of each member. » We have a lot of possessiveness. I feel that my mom is mine, she feels that I am hers. The same with my grandmother and my aunt.

That’s how I treated them and that’s how they treated me. It is a family that has distinguished itself for that, and for that reason we were selfish with the couples who arrived, we were a bit sour and we did not distinguish ourselves unfortunately for having sweetness with the couples of the others, « he said.

However, for the artist revealed that it is a problem that can be very common in all families.

Regarding his role as a father

The singer was honest and reveals that the first time he became a father, he did not feel prepared to be a father since he was very young and he did not know how he could set the best example for his children.

Unfortunately, I don’t have as much vision of a father, I would like to be more like a father, I would like to be a more loving and attentive father. « Perhaps I am not as I would like because I am lazy and I love my laziness, » confessed the artist.

Despite this, the artist shared feeling very pride of her three children and talked about what she would like for her future « to play an instrument, to pursue a career and military service, something that supports men and women. »

What did Socorro Castro mean in your life?

One of the moments that undoubtedly has marked the artist, was the departure of his grandmother, Mrs. Socorro Castro, a moment that was very hard for the singer but from which he took the pain as an inspiration to dedicate a new topic to it.

The artist, who was summoned to the press to publicize « When I come back to life« a new single that also marks his return to music and that particularly provides a message encouraging.

This would be the second song on this new album, the first was ‘Milagro’ and also talks about the mu3rt3 and the fragility that exists at this time to survive, the fear that we all feel of losing our health, « said the singer, who considers that the new song is very pertinent to the times of the coronavirus.

It also means a tribute in the face of the recent loss of her grandmother, Socorro Castro, a very sad event that he has had to go through, defined, however, he also brought to his life a host of reflections and a wave of positivity that drives him to show new music.

Mama Socorro leads me to all the reflections I have and all the desire I have to improve, the desire I have to be loved. He taught me that being loved is more important than being respected than being rich. Being loved and having simplicity is the most important thing there is, « assured the interpreter of Raining Stars.

Therefore, he finished, the album he prepares after a two-year hiatus in his career, composes a tribute to the three greatest women in his life: his grandmother, his mother and his aunt Beatriz.