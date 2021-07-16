Cristian Battocchio, new reinforcement of Pumas, was rejected by Santiago Solari

The UNAM Pumas have a new reinforcement for the 2021 Opening; the Italian-Argentine player from Japanese football, Cristian Battocchio, who arrives to make up for the loss of Juan Pablo Vigón, who signed with Miguel Herrera’s team.

Now, according to César Luis Merlo, Santiago Solari, Club América coach, rejected the player after the board offered him.

The footballer, according to the source, was to the liking of the Club América board, however, it was the coach who did not fill the eye, so his arrival was not closed.

“The soccer player was wanted by America from Mexico, the leadership wanted to take him but Santiago Solari was not completely closed off. What do you mean? That he is a player who had the eye of a very important club.” Said the Argentine journalist.

Battocchio has played for the Italy Under-20 National Team and will be the natural replacement for Juan Pablo Vigón, as their characteristics are very similar.

