Good news! CrisTales, an indie that has caught the attention of the community for being a love letter to JRPGs, already has a release date. In addition, it was also announced that it will reach more platforms than originally announced.

Through previews released on the PC Gaming Show and Future Game Show, it was announced that CrisTales will debut on November 17. This release will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

That is not all, since it was also announced that CrisTales is already in development for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. We will be pending and we will inform you when we know more about this version.

It is worth mentioning that the CrisTales demo that is available on Steam has been updated. So now you can see how the latest version of the JRPG looks like:

And what did you think of this news? Are you excited for the premiere of CrisTales? Tell us in the comments.

