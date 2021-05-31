Criss Angel’s surprise reaction to Belinda and Christian Nodal’s engagement

The reactions of users on social networks did not wait, as most noticed the drastic modification suffered by Criss Angel’s tattoo. “My God, I’m so happy, the ‘Beli’ tattoo is gone, thank you sir”, “Belinda’s was worth it”, were some of the comments left by his followers.

Belinda and Criss Angel met in 2016 during a trip the singer made to Las Vegas. The couple began to attract the attention of the public when the interpreter of ‘In the dark’ shared on her Instagram account the video of a magic act of the famous illusionist with her.

Belinda and Criss Angel. (Instagram)

Inside a pool, Angel laid her in the water and seconds later the singer rose into the air.

In February 2017, when it was finally announced that they had a love relationship, the magician showed off his tattoo on social networks.