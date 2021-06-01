Criss Angel disappears the tattoo that was made by Belinda and shows what she put on

Despite attempts to Belinda of keeping their courtships out of the public eye, their love life has always generated controversy, especially since fans realized that most of the singer’s partners got tattoos in her honor.

And given his recent commitment to Christian nodal, the affair she had with the illusionist Criss Angel revived, then he had tattooed the word “Beli” on his chest, a symbol of his love for the singer, but which he has now erased from his skin.

So was Cris Angel after showing his love to #belinda

Faced with this, the evidence of the failed romance “disappeared” and the word “God” was tattooed on it, which in Spanish means God.

On your Instagram account, Criss has posed for the camera showing that he no longer has the singer’s name tattooed on his chest and the reactions of users in social networks did not wait, as most noticed the drastic modification that the magician’s tattoo suffered.

Belinda and Criss Angel met in 2016 during a trip the singer made to Las Vegas. The couple began to attract the attention of the public when she shared on her networks the video of a magic act of the famous illusionist with her.

However, the relationship between the two did not prosper and that is why Criss did not want to keep the ink of Belinda’s name on his body. Now everyone is waiting for what he will do Lupillo Rivera with his, because he does not bear the name, but the face of the singer.

Belinda shared that she will soon marry Christian Nodal, who a few days ago proposed to her during a trip to Spain.