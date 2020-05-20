The economic crisis of 2020 will test the fiscal consolidation of Latin American economies at the end of the pandemic, particularly that of Mexico, whose sovereign rating has been positively adjusted due to the credibility of its policies, Fitch Ratings said.

The coronavirus crisis has shown weakness of the public finances of the Latin American states in terms of its ability to carry out countercyclical policies and its ability to support economic recovery, the rating agency points out in a study.

Unlike the 2009 crisis, the debt level of Latin American countries according to GDP was 20 percentage points higher on average in early 2020. In the case of Mexico, the level of pre-crisis debt was 44 percent of the GDP, according to data from the Ministry of Finance.

“Weak public finances will limit efforts to manage the immediate crisis after the pandemic. They will also hinder the prospects for recovery by increasing the opportunity cost between increasing stimuli and maintaining debt sustainability,” the rating agency highlights.

In Mexico, modest countercyclical measures, which represent about 0.7 percent of GDP, may contribute to worsening economic prospects. This is a risk that was considered in downgrading the sovereign rating to BBB- in April, Fitch notes.

Since the crisis began, he says, the Latin American region has suffered the most cuts in its degrees of national investment, along with the sub-Saharan Africa region.

Currently two thirds of the countries have a negative outlook or have a rating lower than CCC, he highlights.

Even top-rated countries like Chile (A-) and Peru (BBB +) have seen their fiscal strength erode in recent years, reducing their ability to respond to future crises.

In the case of the worst-rated states such as Jamaica (B +), Paraguay (BB +), Guatemala (BB-) and Nicaragua (B-), their ability to obtain financing will be severely limited, Fitch warns.

Finally, in the case of Peru, Paraguay and Mexico, the crisis will test their fiscal rules to underpin consolidation after the crisis. This is important because these countries benefit from fiscal credibility at their current rating level, he says.

