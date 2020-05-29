May 28, 2020 | 5:19 pm

About 16 million more children in Latin America and the Caribbean will live in poverty when 2020 ends if urgent measures are not taken to tackle the economic debacle caused by the pandemic, UNICEF and Save The Children warned on Thursday.

The increase, 22% more than there was last year (72 million), would mean that almost half of the region’s children (46%) will be part of households that survive on limited resources, they said in a joint statement.

This overwhelming increase would return Latin America and the Caribbean to levels similar to those of almost 10 years ago and would significantly reverse the advances in the fight against child poverty registered in most of the region during the 21st century,

Monica Rubio, social policy advisor for the region, quoted in the statement, said.

Children in Latin America and the Caribbean will suffer the most severe economic effects of the epidemic, behind some European countries and Central Asia, according to the study based on projections by the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and demographic data in a hundred countries.

Furthermore, the crisis caused by the pandemic will further widen the gap between children from poor and wealthy families, according to UNICEF and Save The Children.

ECLAC said that, as a consequence of the pandemic, the region will experience the worst economic contraction since 1930, at 5.3%.

It also reads: Cash, loans, credits and exemptions: ECLAC urges the application of measures in the face of a health crisis.

In this sense, South America will see a growth of almost 30% of children who will live in poor households, about 11 million more than last year.

In the Caribbean the increase will reach 19% (1 million more), while in Central America and Mexico it could be around 13%, that is, 4 million more.

UNICEF and Save The Children called for the expansion of social protection programs “quickly and on a large scale”, including cash grants, school canteens and any other benefits that reach children.

They also urged to lay the foundations for countries to face future crises at a lower social cost.

An immediate loss of income means that families are less likely to have access to sufficient food, medical care or education for their children, according to both entities.

In the long term, the risks increase that children are subjected to child labor and suffer violence or mental health problems.

Will we allow children to pay the COVID-19 bill? It is increasingly clear that the consequences of this economic deprivation on children can be lasting or even irreversible,

Rubio stressed.

