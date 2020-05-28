The Venezuelan opposition stood up to the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), which yesterday annulled Juan Guaidó’s presidency at the head of Parliament, and ratified the opponent as its leader and head of the Legislative Power amid a new wave of political tension in the South American country.

Through a statement and without the opposition leader appearing in public throughout the day, the Parliament’s Legal Consultancy assured that in the ruling published on Tuesday by the TSJ “there is nothing that could distort what actually happened”, in reference Guaidó’s re-election as parliamentary head on January 5.

That day, Guaidó and several dozen deputies who support him were blocked by the militarized police and were unable to enter Parliament. Minutes later, opposition dissident Luis Parra claimed to have been elected to the front of the chamber with the backing of Chavismo, who has governed Venezuela since 1999.

Thus, Parra was invested as head of the House in a bumpy session that did not contemplate any personalized vote and whose minutes were never published.

But during the night of that January 5, Guaidó received the support of 100 of the 165 deputies in an impromptu session at the headquarters of the newspaper El Nacional and swore for another year as leader of the Legislative Branch.

A CHARGE AS AN INSTITUTIONAL BASE

The position becomes important since it serves Guaidó as an institutional basis for the claim of the interim presidency he made in January 2019, after not recognizing the legitimacy of President Nicolás Maduro and based on the interpretation he made of various articles of the Constitution .

“In Venezuela there is no TSJ,” the first vice president of the directive that Guaidó commands, Juan Pablo Guanipa, said in a video released on his social networks today. “This dictatorship has destroyed the institutional framework and has put even the administration of justice at its service,” he added.

The Supreme Court ruling also establishes that any public or private person “who lends or gives space” for the installation of a parallel or virtual parliament -in reference to the one that Guaidó presides over each week- “will be considered in contempt, and any act exercised as such It is null”.

In this regard, Guanipa said that the decision seeks “to persecute deputies, ban political parties and establish a totalitarian regime” in Venezuela.

“The only National Assembly (Parliament) is made up of deputies elected by citizens, it is chaired by Juan Guaidó (…), this Assembly meets every week and will continue to do so (…), we have to intensify the fight, “he insisted.

LITTLE CITIZEN SUPPORT

The Supreme Court’s ruling occurs when Guaidó, who is recognized by fifty countries as the interim president of Venezuela, lives down hours after two failed armed incursions with which the Government links the opposition.

In addition, the opposition leader has nearly 80 days without leading street rallies, due to confinement by the pandemic.

Likewise, there has been little support that opponents of Maduro – more concerned with surviving the new coronavirus and circumventing the serious shortage of gasoline that the country is going through – have shown Guaidó after this new judicial initiative against him.

“In a society of survivors it is very difficult to manage to articulate initiatives for collective purposes,” Venezuelan analyst Giovanna de Michele told Efe in this regard. “In a survivor society, everyone is thinking about their own survival,” he continued.

De Michele also said that the ruling of the TSJ finishes burning the last bridges between Chavismo and the opposition, which in recent weeks had agreed on the need to renew the electoral body in the face of the upcoming parliamentary elections, which should be held this year. .

“From a political point of view, it is a decision that minimizes the possibility of reaching agreements (…), any eventual rapprochement is being truncated” within Parliament, he explained.

Likewise, he considered that the TSJ curtailed “the possibility of recognition of the opposition”, which he considered as an “attack on democracy”, a form of government that, he considered, “must start from the basis of the recognition of dissent “

A PARLIAMENT IN FAVOR OF MATURO

But political expert Dimitris Pantoulas told Efe that, rather than recognizing his detractors, Chavismo seeks to “finish” with an opposition-led Parliament.

“Maduro formalizes the decision that was made last year: to have a Parliament in his favor,” he said in relation to an alleged operation to buy deputies to prevent Guaidó from being elected again as leader of the Legislature, and that the opposition denounced beginning of the year.

According to Pantoulas, the opposition may have a “smaller” role in the near future, given Guaidó’s falling popularity.

And with this panorama, the analyst does not see a possible approach of positions between the parties in dispute in Venezuela, less after the failed maritime attacks that left 8 dead.

“Chavismo understood that it cannot negotiate with the opposition in any way, and it also seems that the opposition does not want to negotiate with Maduro,” he said.