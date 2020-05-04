The self-proclaimed “president in charge” of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, has described this Sunday as “fabricated assembly” the attempt of “maritime invasion” of Venezuelan territory from Colombia, and has accused the Government of Nicolás Maduro of using the corpses of Venezuelan military “to create a false positive”.

Guaidó has assured that these latest events are “a fabricated assembly or a criminal act manipulated by the dictatorship to continue the persecution of the interim government, the National Assembly and the democratic forces.”

Through a statement, the also president of the National Assembly has accused the Government of Venezuela of promoting “a policy of generalized violence and that protects irregular groups to increase social control and repression.”

“In the midst of these episodes, the regime seeks to divert attention to an alleged event on the coasts of the state of Vargas, riddled with inconsistencies, doubts and contradictions,” he said.

In turn, Guaidó has accused the Maduro government of having “allegedly” extrajudicially executed “Venezuelan military or civilians” during this operation and used their bodies “to create a false positive in the things of the Vargas state.”

The self-proclaimed “president in charge” of Venezuela has concluded the text asking “the international community” to remain “alert”, since “the lives of millions are in danger while the Criminal State continues,” and assuring that “it is urgent to establish a National Emergency Government to protect Venezuelans and restore the constitutional and democratic order. “

THE ATTEMPT OF “MARITIME INVASION”

At least eight “terrorists” have died and two more have been detained – including a suspected Venezuelan citizen who has worked for the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) – during an attempt to “maritime invasion” of Venezuelan territory from Colombia, as denounced by the president of the National Constituent Assembly, Diosdado Cabello. Eight “terrorists” have died in the raid.

“One of the detainees claimed to be a DEA official. He participated in DEA operations in America. He is Venezuelan, said by himself,” Cabello explained. “We say it clearly, behind this is the United States, the Colombian oligarchy and drug trafficking. It is sad that those who call themselves Venezuelans are financed by drug trafficking and drug money,” he stressed.

Cabello noted that some of the mercenaries were captured in uniforms and even helmets with the United States flag. “Sure of a gringuism fanatic who feels marine,” he stressed.

For his part, the Minister of the Interior of Venezuela, Néstor Luis Reverol, in an appearance on public television, pointed out that “in the early hours of today, May 3, 2020, a group of terrorist mercenaries attempted to carry out an invasion by sea from Colombia. “

This attack was “for the purpose of committing terrorist acts in the country, assassinations of leaders of the Revolutionary Government, increasing the spiral of violence, generating chaos in the population and thereby leading to a new attempted coup.”

In addition, two mercenaries were arrested, ten rifles and two Afag machine guns were seized, which were stolen from the Federal Legislative Palace in April 2019, according to Reverol.

THE OPPOSITION DENOUNCES THE EXTRAJUDICIAL EXECUTION OF OFFICERS

In the first reaction from the opposition, Iván Simonovis, special commissioner of Security and Intelligence of the interim government of Venezuela, has denounced that the Government “makes another pot with what they report in Vargas to deepen persecution and repression against the interim government and any Venezuelan who opposes the dictatorship. “

In addition, he denounces in a series of messages published on Twitter the “alleged extrajudicial execution” of Army officers, “true patriots who worked to restore the judicial order and their corpses are used for this false positive.” “Whatever it is, there are Venezuelans dead,” he warned.

