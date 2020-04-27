BRASILIA – After 16 months in office, President Jair Bolsonaro begins a phase more dependent on the parties of the Centrão, having to reinvent its allied base and needing to articulate a riot squad to prevent the impeachment debate from advancing in Congress. In the evaluation of party leaders, the storm faced by the Planalto with the resignation of Sérgio Moro made the government start a period on the defensive.

The change in the government’s march was clear in the way Bolsonaro reacted to Moro’s resignation. Instead of the self-sufficiency he always showed when interacting with supporters at the entrance to the Palácio da Alvorada and the belligerent posture of social networks, he opted to make the statement with the ministers.

The change in tone was on the parliamentarians’ radar. Among politicians close to the Mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), who became an opponent of the Bolsonarists, suggestions circulated for the deputy to take advantage of the new defensive stance and react to the attacks of the “hate office” of which he has been targeted.

For now, however, Maia refused to take a revanchist stance. The assessment of allies is that, by opening an impeachment process, he could equip the most radical bolsonarista troops and strengthen the president’s speech that they try to overthrow him. The increase, so far, has benefited the president, so the Legislature avoids institutional shock.

Another clear sign of the inauguration of a phase of government self-defense is mapped by parliamentarians. The flags to fight corruption and “old politics”, foundations for the rise of Bolsonarism in the Plateau, now come up against the need to seek bridges with foxes from the political milieu. “How he is going to do it, nobody knows, but I hope he will be able to have a relationship with Congress again, to respect him more. It is what we hope for. He seemed very defensive, explaining himself. Perhaps the reality of life shows him way, “said Paulinho da Força (SD-SP).

“The government loses a good picture, but it will not mean damage to the relationship with Congress,” said Fred Costa (MG), leader of the Patriota.

The approach to Centrão had been oiled up even before Moro left, because, for deputies, the government foresaw the repercussions that were to come. “His approach to Centrão indicates a change, in the sense of seeking to have an agreement with the parties in a more open way”, said the leader of the DEM in the Chamber, Efraim Filho (PB). “Brazilian society will follow closely,” he added.

Allies try to minimize future concessions that will be made by Bolsonaro to consolidate this support, such as the delivery of positions in the public machine. “Having a nomination is even positive. If in a company you have someone who has been nominated, has a brilliant resume and, suddenly, you can still help with four, five, ten or twenty votes in Congress, it is too good”, said Diego Andrade (MG), PSD leader in the Chamber.

Impeachment

Although Moro’s loud resignation, which accused the president of trying to interfere with the Federal Police and demand access to classified inquiries, has led to Bolsonaro’s removal requests, leaders say any move in this direction is rash for now. “What was said by Moro is serious, but it is not possible to treat the statements as a conclusion to an impeachment process. It has time to happen,” said PSDB leader Carlos Sampaio (SP), author of a CPI request. about the case.

There is also, among parliamentarians, a more pragmatic reason for overcoming impeachment discussions. One wing considers that the best way to weaken Bolsonaro until 2022 is to keep him ahead of the Executive absorbing political and economic impacts of the crises he faces. In addition, for this more calculating group, which includes politicians from the lower clergy, it will be easier to negotiate with a cornered Bolsonaro than, eventually, with the vice president, Hamilton Mourão.

