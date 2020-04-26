While Bolsonaro ignores international recommendations and tries to end the isolation, Congress and the Federal Supreme Court (STF) assume much of the responsibility for fighting the new coronavirus, say Brazilianists heard by state. For them, the weakened Executive remains in the post-crisis scenario and the President’s behavior, even if mitigated by the country’s institutions, leaves the slower economic recovery and a tarnished international reputation as an inheritance.

Although most college researchers abroad agree that the other branches of government offer a brake on Bolsonaro’s attitudes, some question whether they are really sufficient to prevent an undemocratic escalation in the country.

An example cited is the episode of last Sunday, 18, when the president participated in acts that called for the closure of Congress and military intervention. In it, the institutions proved to be stronger and more adaptable than one might expect, says Peter Hakim, president emeritus and senior member of the NGO Inter-American Dialogue. “However, there is no certainty that they can sustain themselves and guarantee a democratic Brazil in this uncertain, unexplored and extremely dangerous period.”

After participating in the act, Bolsonaro was severely criticized by members of the Legislative and Judiciary. The most incisive response was that of the STF, which, at the request of the Attorney General, Augusto Aras, opened an investigation to investigate the organization of the demonstrations. Parliamentarians and the military leadership itself condemned the presence of the president.

The tone of confrontation adopted in the acts by the president comes after several defeats of the government in the pandemic, most of them due to differences with the other powers. For Hakim, political and civic institutions are acting responsibly in the coronavirus crisis, but that is not possible to completely avoid the damage that Bolsonaro has caused. “Much damage is yet to come. The country’s economy and its international and regional reputation.”

The Brazilianianist Georg Walter Wink, director of the Center for Latin American Studies (CLAS), sees in this scenario a strengthening of Congress, an “almost inevitable” consequence of the Bolsonarist strategy of abdicating the traditional negotiation mechanisms with the legislature. “I see evidence of a trend towards ‘veiled’ parliamentarism that, despite (or precisely due to) the executive’s dysfunctionality, carries out the announced reforms, especially macroeconomic ones.”

During the pandemic, Bolsonaro has suffered several setbacks from Congress. In one of the most recent episodes, the Senate decided not to vote on the provisional measure of the Green Yellow contract, which reduces taxes on companies in hiring young people from 18 to 29 years old and people over 55 years old. The decision came after the resignation of the Minister of Health, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, and criticism by the President of Rodrigo Maia. For Wink, the weakening of the executive is promoted involuntarily by the current president – and perhaps intentionally by Congress.

Despite the strengthening of the institutions, we must keep in mind that they were created to act with a strong president, which has not happened, says David Samuels, professor at McKnight University. “The central issue seems to be the president’s inability or unwillingness to use the power of his position to coordinate with Congress and move forward with comprehensive reforms and actions that would take Brazil forward,” says the professor.

Proof of Bolsonaro’s weakening is the role of state executives. Despite the president defending the reopening of trade, including in a broadcast on radio and television, governors have reiterated social isolation measures to combat the coronavirus.

“The role of governors is surprising, given the historical importance of the federal government in coordinating health policies and financing,” says Samuels. If their prominence continues, he says it is yet another sign of Bolsonaro’s political weakness. “It is not intentional, but by choice, since the presidency of Brazil is constitutionally powerful.”

The damage to the country’s image vis-à-vis the rest of the world is a consensus among Brasilianists. Wink says the performance and results of the present government have frustrated both economic and political expectations. “The Brazil that seemed to be developing and ‘normalizing’, from a European point of view, since FHC’s governments, has returned to being an exotic country, of radicalism, isolation and obscurantism in politics.”

Bolsonaro’s statements and actions place Brazil in a small minority of countries whose leaders deny the coronavirus, says Anthony Pereira, director of the King’s Brazil Institute, says that. “They include Belarus, Nicaragua, North Korea and Turkmenistan, and they are governments without very good democratic credentials. It is shocking and sad to see Brazil in this group. This despite Brazil having a relatively good public health infrastructure, biomedical research sector and many capable and qualified public health officials. “

Although Brazil is now a point outside the curve due to the president, Pereira believes there will be tolerance when it comes to external views in Brazil. “The outside world can distinguish between the president and the majority of the Brazilian people.”

Šárka Grauová, vice-president of the Association of Brasilianists in Europe (Abre), says that it is worrying that the Brazilian government does not listen to specialists in epidemiology and has not formed a task force, like most countries. “Brazil remains in the spotlight as a case of populist political leadership, with disastrous results”, says the Brazilianist.

See too:

Coronavirus: how to avoid misinformation in the midst of the covid-19 infodemia

.