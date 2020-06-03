The Prime Minister of Italy, Giuseppe Conte, made a statement on Wednesday (03) and asked that this moment of crisis due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2) be a turning point for the country.

Premier spoke on the health and economic crisis caused by the coronavirus and was optimistic about the moment

“This crisis should be an occasion to overcome structural problems and redesign the country. And the distance of about a month from May 4th [quando foi encerrado o lockdown], I can say with relative caution, but with clarity, that the data is encouraging “, he said when opening his speech.

According to Conte, however, it is necessary that people continue to maintain the necessary sanitary measures such as physical distance and the use of masks to keep the Covid-19 curve on the downward path.

“I welcome a renewed enthusiasm, there is great attention for the reunion of socialization. Very just, we deserve the smile and the joy after weeks of sacrifices. But, it is good to always remember that, if we are one of the first European countries that allow themselves to restart activities , it is because we all accept the obligation of sacrifices together. I just say: pay attention “, he stressed.

Since May 4, the Italian government has been gradually releasing services and economic sectors to reopen after the pandemic figures are under control across the territory. And, even with the greater circulation of people, the Civil Defense data show that the country is managing to keep the contagion curve at acceptable levels.

Speaking about the resumption, which on Wednesday had one of the main measures announced with the release of circulation between Italian regions, Conte asked that the focus be on focusing on the “Italy brand” in the world. “In all these months, the beauty of Italy has never been quarantined,” he told those present.

The premier also called for legislative changes and said he would speak with the leaders of all political parties and social groups to discuss the necessary changes – but asked parliamentarians to get involved and pass the laws that are already under debate in Parliament.

“We need to do the math with the economic and social emergency. We realized the delays, we realized that we are dealing with legislation that was not ready to make such widespread disbursements. For the delays, I have already apologized and we are working to pay more bonuses and social payments quickly, “said the prime minister, speaking of the initial problems of helping companies and people during the most acute phase of the pandemic.

Conte also stated that his focus will be on tax reform, since the last one was “made 50 years ago”, and that he will seek “real progressivity combining the fight to recover resources for all taxpayers”.

– European Union: Conte spent much of his speech to talk about possible loans and also about the financial discussions that are ongoing with the European Union.

“We have a historic occasion: the European Commission, also thanks to Italy’s support, has put a proposal on the table. We need to reap this opportunity and know how to spend the money well. With the spending project, which we will be able to carry out, credibility will be measured. not just from the government, but from the Italy system “, he stressed.

The Prime Minister referred to the European Commission’s project that provides for a fund of 750 billion euros to help the Member States due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The document has yet to be debated by the European Council.

Conte said the government needs to “work better” to support Italian companies, as well as guarantee inclusion and combat inequalities in the country as one of the obligations of the new European plan. “It is a demanding project, but the money that the EU will make available to Italy cannot be considered a treasure available to the government in progress. It will be a resource in favor of the country system, which the government only takes care of,” he said.

Rome is still working to anticipate the resources, which despite causing “shock” because they are too high, are extremely necessary for Italy’s recovery.

