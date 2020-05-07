The pandemic of coronavirus COVID-19 It will not only bring health consequences to the world, as the great economic crisis that has been triggered by the spread of the disease is already beginning to emerge.

In United States Young people born between 1980 and 1997, known as ‘millennials’, are potentially vulnerable in the face of the great recession and their condition worsens if they belong to the black, Latino or Asian population.

A poll by the Pew Research Center, conducted between April 7 and 12, 2020, revealed that American ‘millennials’ are the most pessimistic among all age groups about their economic future.

In early April, 60 percent of young Americans who can vote told Quinnipiac University pollsters that the pandemic makes them uneasy about possible scenarios of not being able to pay for food, a mortgage or medical expenses.

People between 18 and 29 years old have been the most affected by layoffs in the neighboring country, as in the study by the Pew Research Center 35% of those surveyed said that they or someone from their home lost their jobs so far from quarantine. And if that was not enough, 45% in this sector has suffered wage cuts.

Older ‘millennials’ are the second most affected group: 30% said they or someone in their family had lost their job, and 39% said wages at home had been reduced.

The situation is exacerbated if young Americans are not Caucasian, that is, if their ethnicity is African American, Latino, or Asian.

According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, there was an increase in unemployment of 0.9 percentage points in African Americans; Latin Americans had an increase of 1.6 percentage points; Asians 1.6 percentage points and white Americans 0.9 percentage points.

