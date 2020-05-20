Nissan is yet to confirm whether it will resume vehicle production at the Resende (RJ) plant scheduled for Monday, but has already anticipated an unprecedented sales campaign. As of this Thursday, the 21st, the brand’s models can be purchased in up to 36 installments, but the consumer will only start paying one year from now.

Other brands have already announced plans to start paying installments in January (Fiat) and February (Jeep), but in the case of Nissan, if the purchase is made this month, the first installment will be paid only in May 2021.

“Faced with the difficulties and uncertainties that everyone has at the moment, we thought of a way to give tranquility to anyone who wants to buy a car at this moment”, says Tiago Castro, newly installed as senior director of marketing and sales at Nissan do Brasil.

According to him, research by the company shows that, despite the difficulties due to the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, “there are people wanting to buy or change cars”. In April, he says, the brand’s sales fell by 90% compared to the same month of 2019. This month, the drop is at 70%, which signals an improvement.

For Nissan to assume the first 12 installments, the consumer needs to give 60% of the value of the car. Often it is the price obtained with the replacement of the used model, points out Castro. In the case of Jeep, which covers the first eight installments, the entry is 75% of the car’s value. In Fiat models, the entry is 40% to 50%.

In a simulation carried out by Nissan Kicks, its best-selling model, it can be acquired with an inflow of R $ 52 thousand (value of a Versa 2018, for example), and a balance financed in 12 installments of R $ 131 – which will be paid by the company – , and 36 fixed of R $ 1,180. Interest is 0.74% per month. The consumer would pay a total of R $ 94.4 thousand. In cash, the SUV costs R $ 86.7 thousand.

Nissan also banks the first revision. For those who already have a model financed by CrediNissan, the financial arm of the brand, it is possible to postpone installments for 60 days. Ford suspends up to three installments of the brand’s financed cars.

In MMA to sell and cash at a time of paralysis of the entire economy, Mercedes-Benz draws two trucks among those who purchase products and services from the brand, while General Motors has an exclusive new car store on the Mercado Livre e BMW a used one.

Investment Plan

In the middle of the covid-19 pandemic, Nissan’s global management will announce a global business plan on the 28th, when it presents the financial statement for the group’s fiscal year, which ended in March.

With the guidelines of the global plan, the Brazilian subsidiary will be able to define the local investment program for the next five years, expected since mid-2019.

Among the projects planned for this year, only the launch of the new Versa, made in Mexico, scheduled for the end of this quarter, will be rescheduled.

Partnerships that the brand has with universities in the development of actions aimed at electrification programs, such as the reuse of electric car batteries, are maintained.

According to Castro, the Japanese brand that globally has an alliance with Renault and Mistsubishi projects for this year a drop of 25% to 30% of total sales in the Brazilian market, to about 1.8 million to 2 million units. For Nissan, the expectation is to maintain its market share, now 4%.

The Brazilian executive, who was previously director of Nissan’s light commercial vehicle division in the United States, should have returned to the country in March, but, due to the coronavirus pandemic, he has not yet managed to leave the USA, but is working in the home office.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

See too:

BC cuts Selic to 3% per year