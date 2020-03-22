Crisis in times of Coronavirus

Coronavirus, COVID19, are perhaps the words that I have heard the most during 2020, despite the fact that the crisis due to this pandemic in the world will only take about 30 or 40 days. I am very sorry that the word I have heard the most is not “planet”.

I live in Venezuela, I am from here, I am absolutely Venezuelan. I breathe with the smell of Venezuela. I always say (and those who know me know that it is), that I have an irrational love for my country. Here we live in a constant crisis, I think we don’t know how to live any other way. But despite that, we are affectionate and kind, we embrace, we touch as a symbol of warmth and closeness. It is difficult for most Venezuelans to “mark the distance”. Perhaps it is one of the things that most worries some about the new form of social relationship that this pandemic is imposing.

We have been in dictatorship for 21 years, this has become the most cruel we can remember: political prisoners, torture, murder, enforced disappearances, violation of freedom of expression and information, political persecution, and all kinds of human rights violations. All this seasoned with the greatest corruption imaginable. The registry of the most corrupt countries in the world prepared by Transparency International, places Venezuela in box 176 of 180, that is, we are among the 5 most corrupt countries on the planet. We cannot ignore that those who usurp power today, maintain a criminal state. In this sense, the International Narcotics Control Board, a body attached to the UN, has pointed out that “criminal groups have managed to infiltrate government security forces and have created an informal network known as the ‘Cartel de los Soles’, to facilitate the entry and exit of illegal drugs ”.

All this framework of corruption, lack of institutionality and drug trafficking promoted and protected by the State, has generated a humanitarian crisis never expected in Venezuela, known as one of the “richest countries in the world”, due to its enormous oil reserves. This crisis has the country mired in hunger, desolation, unemployment, extreme poverty, the lack of public services (there is no water or electricity in most homes), and the absolute absence of a health system, which We cannot even qualify as inefficient, because it simply does not exist. So it is not difficult to imagine what the arrival of COVID19 means to my Venezuela.

Asking people to stay home to save their lives and the lives of others is a titanic task and a difficult request to hear for those who have to go looking for the garbage truck to eat. Today someone said to me: “Save my life, Delsa ?, but, if I don’t have a life”. It is not possible to imagine how difficult it is to hear that and much more difficult is to give an answer to those who lack hope in the present; When I can only fill you with words of the future, certainty of change, honest work and knowing well how things should be done. Let him know, but above all, make that person feel that it is worth staying protected from the Coronavirus, for him, for humanity itself, but above all because I am sure that we will see a sunrise together in freedom and that it will be very soon. . This, by the way, I do not affirm out of pure irrational optimism, but because after 21 years of dictatorship in Venezuela, today we finally have the resounding support of the entire nation, the international community, the democratic world. Today we are united the opposing forces to the madurista satrapía and we have a leader at the head of the fight, I refer to President Juan Guaidó.

Today, Venezuela wakes up daily, scared, full of uncertainty, without really knowing how many cases of COVID19 we have in the country, because one of the characteristics of the regime has been to completely end the statistical system, for which reason there are never figures. officers in any field. The country also rises in the midst of brutal repression: the military dictatorship, in the absence of trained personnel in its ranks, only has uniformed personnel who have no idea how to deal with the virus, but they do know how to repress those who protest in the streets because they cannot wash their hands due to lack of water, or because of health personnel who require medical supplies to attend the pandemic. From the National Assembly, we have started a campaign, together with the families of political prisoners, for the granting of Humanitarian Measures in favor of the latter. They are in grave danger. They are crowded, without food, public services, without sunlight, without medical attention, subjected to torture, and several of them have symptoms similar to the Coronavirus.

Maybe my story doesn’t say anything to the world today. We are mired in our own problems. But, the reality is that this terrible virus that has us all tucked inside an Asimov book, whose cover we cannot open to escape, is a consequence of the absence of liberties promoted by a political system: the dictatorship. The silence imposed by the States protected by the communist ideology, (in the case of Venezuela they call it “Socialism of the 21st Century”), ends up killing the lives of their nationals. It is clear that, if data and figures had not been hidden in China, today the planet would not be suffering from this pandemic. It is also clear that in Venezuela there is only uncertainty because the regime does nothing but contradict itself and has kidnapped even the reagents to carry out the tests, so that no one knows the truth. Most likely, these notes that I write today will be censored in China, as others have already been, and surely, they will only be read on portals that have already been censored in Venezuela. The problem for these dictators seems to be that the truth is told and not that it is actually happening.

Every political system, to be truly efficient and at the service of the citizen, must be based on the freedom of the human being. However, this is not the case today in part of the world. Faced with this, it is enough to keep silent and look the other way, while oppressing a part of the planet. If there is something we must learn from COVID19, it is that the world is one, and this is true in every way. My grandmother used to say that “the world is small”, and indeed it looks like this today. Perhaps for this reason we see as inconceivable that we cannot take a plane and go wherever we want, or that important world meetings have been suspended, or that several families have been separated because some of their members have not been able to return to their country. Someone in Asia got sick, the authorities hid it and today we are all locked up.

I hope that these episodes allow us to reflect further. Everything has already changed. It is unavoidable. The economy, the priorities, the way of relating to each other, the value of what really matters, the usefulness of social networks and the establishment of virtual contact mechanisms. But, hopefully this will also serve two things: the first, to understand that perhaps it is a cry for help from the planet, in front of humans absolutely unaware of our terrible behavior towards the house that houses us; and the second, the need to correctly choose our rulers. There have been truly painful episodes spearheaded by various world leaders. It is evident that many of them are not prepared to lead their countries, much less to face the realities of globality. In addition, it is also obvious that it is the responsibility of everyone (starting with the citizens and ending with all the governments of the world), not to allow the enthronement of dictatorships or systems that oppress, repress or end liberties.

We will soon see each other again in the streets, soon Venezuela will be free and democratic, soon we will be recovering together from this terrible War against the intangible enemy dressed in viruses, but hopefully soon we will learn to be citizens of the world.

* The author is a Deputy of the National Assembly of Venezuela. Vice President of the Human Rights Committee of the Parliamentarians of the UIP. President of the Citizen Encounter Party