But it seems that everything was aligned and in this world crisis by COVID-19 each member of the famous dynasty lives a strong media crisis to which they have to fight publicly. You could say that It all started when Doña Silvia had an accident inside her house, although the difficulties are endless.

On April 24, the communicator Maxine Woodside announced that the Pinal matriarch had slipped, resulting in a serious hip injury. Doña Silvia was transferred to the Ángeles Interlomas hospital.

"She fell out of the saddle, they took her to the hospital and they did all the pertinent studies and confirmed that she has a fractured hip, she turned out to be a candidate for surgery and the same doctor who treated Alejandra is going to operate on her, they are going to put a hip on her titanium ", declared her eldest daughter Sylvia Pasquel.

However, Pinal had also been hospitalized in the month of February after presenting an inflammation in the bladder, although her own children were discreet with the information, her daughter Sylvia warned that it was a check-up and that it was not serious at all. Also in March 2019 he suffered from multifocal pneumonia, and her ex-husband and father of her children Alejandra and Luis Enrique, Enrique Guzmán, came to visit her, despite the rough relationship they have had for years.

For her part, Alejandra Guzmán began to experience the worst crisis with her daughter also in 2019 and that not even a global pandemic has managed to stop. It could be said that it all started when Frida Sofía exploded and did it over her cousin Michelle Salas.

“Everyone asks me why I do not say it to Michelle’s face, I would love to, but she only remains silent, only ignores, but not for education or for a lady, (but) because she has nothing to say, nor how to begin to deny what is. Who likes lying and lives on an unreal frequency, please go to follow the perfect little girl. There are only truths here: good and bad. What there is is no room for sheep, “said the sole heir to” The Queen of Hearts. ”

And the criticism of "the perfect life" by Michelle Salas They were the perfect opportunity for mothers day to start the claim. Frida reproached her mother for not being present in her life during the years that she needed her the most, that he did not defend her and that he did not tell the truth about everything that was lived within his maternal family, where he assured that the lack of communication reigns. "It would be better and it would make sense that the reason why (my mom) has always been absent was death but no. She is alive, rotten in money and with the brainwashed of people who according to her love her, "wrote the young woman in her social network stories.

From that moment and to date, the claims, insults, secrets, bad decisions, parties, drugs, trauma, unhealed wounds, betrayals, neglects, infidelities and a long string of lies and truths make it clear that neither Frida nor Alejandra have known to resolve their differences in private, face to face and a psychologist aside. Giving rise to the press, fans and detractors dominate each trial and give their opinion on a mother-daughter relationship with hundreds of nuances.

To continue with the scandals, the planets aligned and in the midst of the accident suffered by Doña Silvia, who can be said to be kept out of the screams and hats between her daughter and granddaughter, the house of "La Diva" was remodeled for her recovery. For this reason, Alejandra declared "I had some changes made, I ordered a new elevator to be raised and lowered without effort (my mother), we removed the tapestry, we painted everything new so that she could breathe and not be dusty; we varnish and sand everything. Sylvita is saying that she did it, but she never stopped here, I did that. He is hanging medals that are not his, as always! "Guzmán said in complaint to his sister.

For his part, Pasquel did not comment on it and only managed to react by publishing a photograph on his Instagram account, where he poses with his daughter Stephanie and granddaughter Michelle Salas with the message: “Always together. I love them princesses! ”, Leaving between the lines that the family he has created is not part of the lawsuits, although rather, they remain on the sidelines when they are singled out.

An image, to which Frida Sofía also reacted, confirms this separation: a cover of the magazine Hola! announced" the story of a unique matriarchy " and where only Silvia Pinal, Sylvia Pasquel, Stephanie, Michelle and Camila appear, the latter, the youngest daughter of Salas.

And to put a very sour cherry on the cake comes Luis Enrique, the youngest of Doña Silvia's children, the one who seemed to have united everyone after the birth of her son Apolo. But everything was for a moment, because before the hospitalization of Pinal, there Luis Enrique was accused of mistreating a domestic worker who lived in his mother's house. In addition, there was talk of beatings and the dismissal of the worker who had been working for the actress for many years.

“We do not have much communication, unfortunately at the moment it should be the other way around,” Alejandra Guzmán declared, and thus the impossibility of a prompt reconciliation remains in the air.

