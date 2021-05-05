Crisis in Colombia: international condemnation of police brutality that has left 19 dead

The UN, the Organization of American States (OAS) and the European Union (EU) strongly rejected the excessive use of force by the Police in Colombia and they urged it to cease, in the framework of the protests that have shaken the country since last week.

What began on Wednesday as a peaceful demonstration in rejection of a tax reform already withdrawn turned into serious mobilizations against the Government of Iván Duque and abuses by law enforcement agencies.

According to official data, the sessions have left at least 19 people killed -3 from gunshots- and 846 wounded. Only 11 of the deceased were reported in Cali, one of the cities where there have been more violent incidents.

In fact, the United Nations mission in that city affirmed that it witnessed the excessive use of force by the Police with live ammunition.

“We are deeply alarmed by the events that occurred in Cali (…) last night (Monday), when the Police opened fire on the protesters (…), killing and wounding several people”Marta Hurtado, spokesperson for the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, declared in Geneva.

Hurtado called for calm, given the “extremely tense” situation, with soldiers and police deployed in the streets.

In this regard, the UN Secretary General, António Guterresstressed the importance of the Colombian government allowing peaceful demonstrations, which, he said, are “basic rights.”

The OAS, for its part, made an urgent call for those responsible to be investigated, prosecuted and punished, and rejected the actions that involve attacks by the security forces against the lives of those who demonstrate, while the EU also asked that those responsible be investigated, prosecuted and punished. bring to justice those responsible for the repression.

The US Government also joined the calls, which, without openly condemning the violence, expressed its “deep sadness” for the deceased and called for a “maximum restraint” of the public force.

Amnesty International called for an end to the repression and an end to the militarization of cities.

The Defense Ministry deployed 47,500 soldiers throughout the country. In Cali alone there were 700 soldiers, 500 men from the anti-riot force (Esmad), 1,800 policemen and 2 additional helicopters.

The National Police announced that it is investigating more than two dozen complaints of brutality, while Defense accused illegal armed groups of infiltrating the protests to cause violence.

The President, for his part, called for today a meeting with the diplomatic corps accredited in the country, after the various claims of the international community for abuses against the protesters.