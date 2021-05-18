Crisis in Ceuta | “Morocco uses the migration issue as an instrument of political pressure to obtain compensation”

In a fact that is unprecedented, 6,000 Moroccan immigrants have arrived (and they continue to do so) to Ceuta through the Tarajal pass, taking the autonomous city to a “state of exception”, as described by its president, and unleashing one of the major crises between the two countries.

The Occidental Sahara is one of the main elements behind this great crisis, triggered by the reception by Spain from the leader of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, treated for coronavirus in a hospital in Logroño.

Elsa Aimé González

Professor of International Relations at Comillas ICADE University

The teacher of International Relations of the Universidad Comillas ICADE, Elsa Aimé González, points out that after an arrival of these unusual characteristics is the “use of migrants as a bargaining chip within a political pulse between two governments. “” It is not something that cannot be foreseen, “he says.

Pressure instrument

“What we have been seeing not only now but since recent months with the increase in the arrival of migrants to the Canary Islands is that Morocco is using the migration issue as an instrument of political pressure to obtain compensation from Spain and the EU and achieve alignment with their own political project “, highlights the professor.

He points out that the question of Western Sahara is a central element, but not the only one. There is also the claim by Morocco of Ceuta and Melilla, “something that from the perspective of the UN is without foundation”.

“The Kingdom of Morocco has many strengths, I would not say that immigration is the only element of pressure it has with respect to Spain”, considers Aimé González. “There are other issues related to fishing or Western Sahara. But the immigration issue is the one that draws attention. “

Migration policies

The expert emphasizes that if Morocco has this pressure instrument, it is due in large part to the migration policies of the European Union, in which Spain has played a fundamental role. Policies that favor this type of situation.

“You need a migration policy with a human rights approach, which seeks to create channels and routes for regular immigration and above all to avoid systematic violations of the human rights of migrants, which is what we are seeing, “he says.

“The fact that there are 6,000 people who have arrived in this way to Spanish territory really has to call our attention because of the way and the ways they have to migrate,” he adds. “You have to abandon a logic that is based on emergency and in punctual responses and seek policies that seek to respond to the structural dimension of the migratory reality “.

Responsibilities in Western Sahara

Behind the question of Western Sahara there are responsibilities that point not only to Morocco, but to Spain, highlights the professor from Comillas ICADE. “The UN recognizes Western Sahara as a territory pending decolonization, by the very way in which Spain managed decolonization and by do not hold the referendum that should have been carried out more than 40 years ago “

It would be interesting, he points out, that Spain will rethink the agenda it has been carrying with Western Sahara, because so far the results have been a tragedy for the Saharawi population, an international issue that is becoming entrenched and an element that weighs heavily on Spain-Morocco relations.

“Spain’s position so far has been try to privilege the relationship with Morocco “, he explains, “and this means that Spain cannot adopt a much more active policy in resolving this conflict, when it has a historical responsibility.”

Instrumentalized by the far right

The Ceuta crisis has come at a time when Spanish domestic politics is polarized, and above all influenced by the rise of the extreme right. Vox has already used the issue of migration in the campaign for the regional elections in Madrid and its leader, Santiago Abascal, has called the events in the autonomous city “an invasion of ore”.

The Comillas ICADE expert points out that the Executive should show “zero tolerance to xenophobic speeches “to prevent them from being exploited by the extreme right to fuel hate speech.

“I think the position of the Spanish government has to be blunt“, indicates Aimé.” It is imperative that in Spain and Europe a critical political position is articulated with any instrumentalization of racist and xenophobic logic “.