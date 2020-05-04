While in Brazil lThe number of deaths from Covid-19 already exceeds 7000 and the number of infections rises to 101,147, President Jair Bolsonaro participated in a massive protest in against Congress and the Federal Supreme Court.

Bolsonaro left the official residence of the Alvorada to greet the militants who had concentrated in the vicinity of the Palacio do Planalto, in a demonstration that the president defined as “spontaneous”. “I am sure of one thing,” said the president, we have the people on our side, we have the Armed Forces next to the peoplee, by law, by order, by democracy and by freedom. And most importantly, we have God with us. “

The president said he wanted “a government without interference that could hinder the future of Brazil” and, in a warning tone, declared that “patience is over”.

Later in his speech (which was broadcast live through the President’s social media), Bolsonaro said: “I ask God that we have no problems this week. We reached a limit, there will be no more talks, from here on out. We will not only demand, we will enforce the Constitution at any price “.

Clearly, and in open boycott of measures of social distancing, Bolsonaro joined the proselytizing act and sought to project popular support while his political isolation grows: He is confronted with the strongest governors in the country for the management of the coronavirus epidemic; with the Supreme Courtto what stopped the appointment of Alexandre Ramagem –Very closely linked to the Bolsonaro family– as head of the Federal Police; with a wide sector of Congressespecially with the President of Deputies, Rodrigo Maia; and with su former Minister of Justice, Sergio Moror who over the weekend he declared for eight hours against Bolsonaro in the framework of an investigation for interference in the Police. Moro also handed over his cell phone, where there were text messages and audios from the president himself and several ministers.

Also, there was strong rumors that Economy Minister Paulo Guedes could resign amid discussions over public spendingor, although the tensions calmed after Bolsonaro publicly reaffirmed that “the only man who decides on the country’s economy is called Paulo Guedes.” The so-called ‘military wing’ of your government, commanded by the Chief of Staff, General Walter Braga Netto has sought to distance himself a little from the President after the exits of the former Minister of Health, Luiz Henrique Mandetta y Moro.