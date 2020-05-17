It is no secret to anyone. The pandemic hit a new part of business worldwide with special force.

The coup did not distinguish categories, size or location; to a lesser and greater extent most of the companies were affected.

Impact on non-essentials

For companies considered non-essential, the effects have been especially negative due to the closure of their operations. In a recent report, Oxfam Mexico has calculated that around 3 million companies in non-essential sectors would be potentially affected in the short term as a result of the fall in economic activity.

The impact is not less, if we consider that in the country, these companies generate about 1.2 billion pesos a year, which allows them to employ about 28 million people, a figure that corresponds to 47 percent of the population. Economically Active, according to calculations made by Oxfam Mexico with data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

With this in mind, many companies in the business have been forced to reinvent their business and adapt to new demands to survive.

Birth of new products

In this way, while the COVID-19 could take with it many brands that saw the beginning of its end in this period of crisis, the reality is that it also motivated the creation and birth of new brands, products and services.

For the sample, it is enough to review some proposals that, while at other times they might seem unnecessary products, now find a reason for being in the midst of the pandemic:

Candles to remember places

Earl of East has made an alliance with the agency Uncommon Creative Studio and the NGO Hospitality Action have created candles called “Scents of Normality”, which emanate very particular fragrances: the smell of bar, the smell of cinema and the smell of festival.

The product is intended to bring the user to a melancholic experience amid the isolation that keeps them away from these recreational spaces.

Shirt-shaped pajamas

Video calls for labor issues became the norm, just as hundreds of errors and curious oversights did where people said they saw that their appearance in front of the camera was not as formal as expected.

With this in mind, the Japanese company Whatever Inc. launched the project “Jammies Work From Home”, a combination of pajamas and white dress shirt to maintain the comfort of home and be formal as in the office, which is designed to comply with all formality to work video calls.

To avoid crown-divorces

In China, the country where the coronavirus arose, there was an increase in divorces due to quarantine, as reported by the Global Times.

Said scenario seen from the business perspective opened an opportunity that has been capitalized on by some companies, among which the case of Kasoku stands out.

The company, which has nearly 500 properties in its portfolio located in central Tokyo, offers accommodation for husbands or wives tired of being caught in this quarantine with their spouses.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299