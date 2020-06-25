Crystals It was presented as a love letter to RPGs in the past E3 of 2019, and since then it hinted that, if we learn from the past and act in the present, we can change the future. Since then it has rained a lot and we have been learning some more details about it, such as that it will be launched in Nintendo Switch (and on the other platforms) the next November 17, 2020 and, although we still have to wait a bit to see its three epochs, now comes a new video about 8 minutes long in which we can see some of its main characteristics.

Cris Tales is seen in a new video in which he shows several of its main characteristics

It is still a few months before Cris Tales goes on sale, but now, thanks to the IGN YouTube channel, we can see some minutes of what awaits us. Thus, in this new video of about 8 minutes in length we can see some dialogues that show us that this title will be full of charismatic characters, but it also shows how the exploration of this world in 3D will be. However, this is not the only thing, since the last minutes are dedicated to showing what the energetic turn-based combat will be like, which is the basis of any RPG. Are you ready to enter this world in which it will be very important to have an account of the past, to act in the present and for the future to change?

See also

In this way, and with a new video of Cris Tales under the command, we can only ask ourselves what the next information will be shared about him. And you, do you have it in your sights or, on the contrary, is not one of those titles that calls you especially?

Source

Related