Crystals It was presented as a love letter to RPGs in the past E3 of 2019, and since then it already hinted that, if we learn from the past and act in the present, we can change the future. Since then it has rained a lot and we have been learning some more details about it, but one of some importance was still missing, and that is that We did not know what day it would reach the different platforms it was on, until now.

Cris Tales finally confirms on which day it will reach all the platforms for which it has been confirmed.

Modus Games, Dreams Uncorporated and SYCK have been working very hard since before Cris Such was presented to the general public so that this very special title was the best possible. So, finally, we have known that we can start a game in this world that simultaneously combines 3 temporal eras in its artistic style inspired by stained glass windows next year. November 17, 2020, so you still have to wait for something else. However, this date has not arrived alone, since they have also shared a new trailer that shows us a small part of what will be the cinematic introductory sequence of the game, and surely there is already more than one player who is willing to sink their teeth (although they may be left without it, because you know, everything is made of crystals).

In this way, it will not be before next fall when we will be able to enjoy this love letter to RPGs that is Cris Tales, but, as they say, the wait will surely be worth it, either for its artistic style, for its band. sonorous, or for its exciting combats that employ more than classic turns. And you, are you ready to see all the past, the present and the future at the same time?

