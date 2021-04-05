Cris Cyborg throws a subtle dart at the UFC: “Our Featherweight division is real”

More than the men’s flyweight division, the women’s 145-pound UFC it may never have existed as such.

Three years after the introduction of the category there is not even a ranking, which has been reflected in the – mostly – weak competition that has put it in front of the still champion, Amanda nunes, since he was crowned in the UFC 239.

However, for Cris CyborgA former UFC 145-pound champion, if Bellator has done something right, it’s to build a category that she says is “real.”

“I want all athletes to compete for Bellator,” said the Brazilian in an interview with the Ag Fight portal. “Our Featherweight division is real and I want to leave my legacy. When I stop fighting the sport will continue to grow. Bellator has the best female fighters in the category.

The 36-year-old Cyborg will make her second defense as a featherweight champion when she exposes her belt in a rematch against the former UFC. Leslie smith, in it Bellator 259, to be held on May 21.

Unlike the UFC, Bellator does have a women’s featherweight ranking, and in it, in addition to Cyborg and Smith, there are other names such as the former champion, Julia Budd, Arlene blencowe and Cat zingano.