Cris Cyborg thinks the best thing for her career was getting out of the UFC

Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg said in a recent interview that the best thing for her career was getting out of the UFC.

Cyborg was once the UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion. But after beating Felicia Spencer at UFC 240 in July 2019, UFC president Dana White released her from her contract by failing to agree on a rematch with Amanda Nunes.

Cyborg then became a free agent and, shortly after, signed with Bellator. Since then, she has become Bellator’s 145-pound women’s champion as she continues to dominate her rivals.

Speaking to AG Fight, Cyborg admitted that he has no regrets about leaving the UFC for Bellator. In fact, the Brazilian thinks it was the best thing that happened to her career.

“The best thing for my career was leaving the UFC. I have another thought and direction for my future. Anything related to me, Dana White, he’s going to get in trouble because he doesn’t like the people who stand up to him. He likes people who say amen to him and I’m not like that. I have my principles and I follow them. It’s hard to work with people like that. You don’t have to accept it, but you do have to respect it. “

The Brazilian legend later added that he has a great working relationship with Bellator and Scott Coker. In turn, he criticizes the way White handles his fighters in the UFC.