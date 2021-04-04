Cris Cyborg invites Jon Jones to sign with Bellator

Cris Cyborg | Image: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Right now it feels like it would be a surprise if Jon Jones (26-1) left the UFC. Despite the problems that the fighter is having with his company, and even that he himself has requested to be released from his contract, probably no one imagines that it could really happen. “Bones” has spent most of his career, from 2008 in the Ultimate Fighting Championship to becoming one of the greatest in history.

Cris Cyborg invites Jon Jones to Bellator

On the other hand, if he finally finds himself as a free agent – either because he is released from his contract or because it ends – whoever was the UFC Light Heavyweight World Champion will have many offers from different companies. And in this sense recently has received an invitation to sign with Bellator MMA. The invitation comes from the legend Cris Cyborg (22–2), current World Featherweight Champion of this same organization. In this way he proposed it on Twitter:

«Any fighter who wants to be a fighter and remain a star, without worrying about the promoters trying to appear in all the videos, in all the recordings, dancing … Come to Bellator MMA«.

With this message, the veteran Brazilian fighter also launches an attack on Dana White. And it even makes a reference to Suge Knight’s speech, then president of Death Row Records, against Puff Daddy at the 1995 Source Awards.

«Any artist who wants to be an artist and remain a star, without having to worry about the executive producer trying to be in all the videos, on all the records, dancing … Come to death row«.