After winning the featherweight belt on her Bellator 238 debut in January Lastly, Cris “Cyborg” Justin considers entering the world of boxing.

In interview with TMZ Sports, Cyborg revealed that she is considering boxing in her next match. Cris he only lost two fights in his career.

“I’m training a lot of boxing, and I was thinking that my next fight has to be boxing,” she said. “We are thinking. We are not sure yet. But I will do my best. ”

This is not the first time that the Brazilian has considered options outside the MMA: In 2017, she received a boxing license from the California Athletic Commission to compete in the division Junior Middleweight.

Although it did not materialize, Cyborg He has trained with the two-time Olympic boxing medalist Claressa Shields. When asked about potential rivals in the ring, Justin mentioned the undefeated boxer Cecilia Braekhus.

Cecilia Braekhus and I always talk back and forth. I think it would be a good fight for me. I like the challenge. I never look for the easy way ” said Justin. “I like to train hard and make the best fight for my career, for my fans.”

At the moment, Justin have an open mind.

“I never thought I knew everything, just learn every day and open my mind”he explained. “Boxing is very different from MMA. There are many things you have to learn, but I am learning every day. ”

With the pandemic of coronavirus stopping the world of sports. Cyborg”He hopes to defend his featherweight belt. Bellator postponed his schedule until May, Y Justin expect to have a meeting with Scott Coker to talk about their next fight.

“I’m training. I’ll see what opportunities there are ”, said Justin. “I’m sure I’ll talk to Scott and see what is best for me.” concluded.