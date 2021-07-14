Cris Cyborg challenges a female hitter to fight

MMA legend, undisputed featherweight champion in Strikeforce, Invicta FC, UFC and currently Bellator, Cris Cyborg, was outraged by a video uploaded to her Instagram account in which comedian Nego Di showed scenes of DJ Ivis hitting his wife in front of their daughter, in several home videos. They are strong images, which made the news.

The Brazilian fighter was at the forefront of the defense of violent women, as in this case, and challenged DJ Ivis to fight. “Hi guys. I come here because I follow Nego Di and I saw what Nego Di said about DJ Ivis, which pissed me off. I don’t know who he is, I don’t know what song he sings. But regardless of who he is and what song he sings, I saw the video of him assaulting his wife in front of their daughter. I saw several people around watching this and doing nothing to defend this woman. And that causes me indignation, “started the legend in the video.

And he continued his disclaimer: «If you have the ability to touch your wife, put on your glove and let’s fight. Do to me what you did to her, let’s see if you can. This is silly, folks. This is absurd and I think that people who are on the Internet, people who follow this guy should stop following this guy! This boy is not an example for you, for your children, for your wife and for your family.

Courtesy: Cris Cyborg Instagram

«Congratulations on the @negodificial initiative! Ladies, we are together, we cannot leave it like this! ”, Said the Brazilian.

This Tuesday afternoon, still outraged, Cyborg posted an invite to a fight again challenging DJ Ivis for July 29, ironically calling him “DJ Bully” in the picture.

Cyborg vs. DJ Ivis. We’re just waiting for Bully to sign the contract! Go! @nacaocyborg #CyborgVsDjivis. Join the nation that does not accept violence against women – wrote Cris in the caption.

