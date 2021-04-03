Cris Cyborg and Leslie Smith rematch to headline Bellator 259

Cris Cyborg and Leslie smith faces will be seen again, only now as a titular commitment to Bellator.

During the broadcast of the Bellator 255 tonight it was confirmed that Cyborg’s second defense as 145-pound monarch would be against Smith, number four in the ranking, in the stellar clash of the Bellator 259.

Since being knocked out in 51 seconds by Amanda nunes, Cyborg has agglomerated a record of 3 – 0. In his promotional debut he knocked out in the fourth round Julia Budd to take possession of the belt in the Bellator 238.

After his three-year stint in the UFC (4 – 3), Smith made landfall at Bellator, where he is currently 2 – 1 thanks to a unanimous decision win over Amanda bell.

Cyborg’s debut on the Octagon was marked precisely by his TKO victory in just over a minute over Smith in the UFC 196 marked his debut on the Octagon.

Bellator 259 takes place on May 21.