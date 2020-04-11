The former champion Featherweight of UFC, and current champion in the same division but for BellatorCris Cyborg has recently criticized the company he worked for through his social networks.

I feel that the biggest difference of working with @BellatorMMA is the change in culture. @TonyFergusonXT deserved to know before the media

The fighter makes clear reference to the ways of UFCAccording to his view, the treatment that Bellator gives to its workers (the fighters), is based on its benefits, while the UFC thinks more about the media.

Since your arrival in BellatorCyborg has been grateful to the president of the company, Scott Coker, and takes every opportunity presented to him to criticize Dana White, and the UFC in general.

Sportingly speaking, the Brazilian presents a record of 22-2, the only losses being, her professional career debut in MMA, and her last fight in the UFC, when she lost her title in a fight against her compatriot Amanda Nunes.