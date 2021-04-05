Cris Cyborg advises Jon Jones to go to Bellator and explains his reasons

Jon Jones is the latest in a long line of notable fighters to seemingly hit a wall while negotiating with the UFC.

The former light heavyweight champion has been preparing for months to transition to the heavyweight division. However, there has been no interest on the part of the UFC in paying large sums to ‘Bones’. And at this point, Jones and the world’s largest MMA promotion seem to be stuck.

That situation appears to have given some ammunition to another former UFC star who struggled to stay on good terms with company bosses during her tenure with the organization. None other than current Bellator Featherweight Champion and former UFC Featherweight Title Holder Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino.

Cyborg recently took to Twitter to remind Jones, and any other fighter who disagrees with the UFC, that there are other options.

Any fighter out there want to be a fighter and want to stay a star and don’t want to have to worry about the promoters trying to be all in the videos, all on the records, dancing… come to @bellatormma 🎤 @SHOsports @ ScottCoker #TheMoneyTeam @jonnybones @StephenEspinoza pic.twitter.com/RSP832VmZF – @ criscyborg.com # Bellator259 (@criscyborg) April 3, 2021

“Any fighter who wants to remain a star and doesn’t want to have to worry about promoters trying to be all in the videos, on all records, dancing, come to Bellator.

Responding to a Tweet from Jones, Cyborg noted that the UFC does not want to improve revenue sharing.

The problem is they don’t want to give a larger revenue share to the athletes because with the company going public it would change possible investors interest, there is an incentive to keep an 80% revenue split with the athletes. – @ criscyborg.com # Bellator259 (@criscyborg) March 31, 2021

“The problem is that they don’t want to give a greater share of the income to the athletes. With the entry of the company to the stock market, that would change the interest of potential investors. There is an incentive to maintain an 80-20 revenue split with athletes. “

Cyborg is currently set to face Leslie Smith in a rematch of her 2016 battle at UFC 198. This fight will represent the Brazilian’s second Bellator belt defense. Let’s remember that Cyborg came from beating Arlene Blencowe in the second round in October of last year.