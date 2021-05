Cris Cyborg (144.6) vs. Leslie Smith (143.6)

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – BELLATOR 259: Cyborg vs. Smith 2 will take place this Friday, May 21 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT live on SHOWTIME, while the preliminary matches will be streamed on the YouTube channel of BELLATOR MMA and SHOWTIME Sports. starting at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT.

BELLATOR MMA 259 Main Card: Cyborg vs. Smith 2:

Friday, May 21 – Live on SHOWTIME

9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Featherweight Fight: c-Cris Cyborg (144.6) vs. # 4-Leslie Smith (143.6)

Bantamweight Fight: Darrion Caldwell (135.6) vs. # 6-Leandro Higo (137.5) *

Middleweight Fight: # 3-Austin Vanderford (185.3) vs. # 4-Fabian Edwards (185.5)

Welterweight fight: Jaleel Willis (170.3) vs. Maycon Mendonca (170.9)

Flyweight Fight: # 8-Valerie Loureda (125.8) vs. Hannah Guy (125.2)

Preliminary Billboard:

BELLATOR MMA YouTube Channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel | Pluto TV

5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT

Lightweight Fight: Saad Awad (155.1) vs. Nate Andrews (155.7)

Light Heavyweight Fight: # 7-Grant Neal (204.4) vs. # 8-Tyree Fortune (205.3)

Flyweight Fight: Sumiko Inaba (125.5) vs. Kristina Katsikis (125.8)

Lightweight Fight: Aviv Gozali (155.7) vs. Sean Felton (154.3)

Heavyweight Fight: # 9-Davion Franklin (264.8) vs. Tyler King (246.3)

Featherweight Fight: # 7-Leah McCourt (149.4) * vs. # 6-Janay Harding (145.1)

Bantamweight Fight: Brett Johns (135.4) vs. Danny Sabatello (135.6)

Lightweight Fight: # 9-Alfie Davis (155.1) vs. Alexander Shabliy (154.8)