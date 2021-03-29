Criptan joins Rental IT to sell the first tokenized property in Spain

Real estate investment firm Rental IT and Criptan, a Valencia-based crypto exchange, have successfully sold the first tokenized exchange in Spain. A report released this news on March 23, stating that the property in question is an apartment located in the city of Seville. Rental IT reportedly tokenized the property to allow 32 investors from Spain to obtain shares in the apartment.

According to the report, this is the first deal that involved the exchange of property for crypto. In this case, the buyers paid for the property in Ethereum (ETH). However, the original owner of the apartment received the payment in fiats. Apparently the apartment cost 47,200 pounds and the minimum amount per investor was set at 87.14 pounds.

Now that the deal is complete, Rental IT will rent the apartment on behalf of the investors. In turn, investors will get a portion of the monthly rental income based on the size of their investment.

The two firms did not disclose whether it was a one-time deal or whether they would make similar investments in other properties. However, Criptan CEO Jorge Soriano said this deal was the beginning of a revolution that would allow small investors to buy in a sector that has long been difficult to access. He continued to promote the use of cryptocurrency in property purchases, saying it eliminated red tape. Soriano added that the blockchain ensures that crypto transactions remain secure.

Constant efforts to promote crypto adoption

According to Soriano, Criptan has started a variety of projects to streamline crypto payments in a variety of sectors, including hotels and sports. He noted that the exchange recently made it easy to update the first crypto-powered transfer in soccer history. This deal involved the transfer of former Real Madrid forward David Barral to Inter de Madrid in exchange for Bitcoin (BTC).

This news comes as crypto payments in real estate continue to gain popularity. Prior to this deal, Idealista put a Barcelona-based apartment up for sale on BTC. Prior to this, a Turkish real estate company called Antalya sold nine properties for BTC.

