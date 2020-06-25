Nahuel Zárate He was this morning at his girlfriend’s house in the Buenos Aires town of Viceroy of the Pine. He had come there in his car, a light gray Chevrolet Cruze. At one point, around 12 noon, both left the house. They were about to get into the vehicle parked at the door when they were surprised by two armed criminals.

According to police sources, one of the thieves targeted the woman, while the other demanded that Zárate deliver the vehicle. The 22-year-old gave them the keys without putting up any resistance. But instantly a third assailant appeared who, without saying a word, shot the victim twice.

Seriously wounded, Zárate fell to the ground. One of the bullets hit the chest area and the other in the abdomen.. He was transferred to the Simply Evita hospital in La Matanza, where he finally lost his life.

The three criminals quickly fled the scene aboard the car, despite the fact that police officers who were patrolling the area arrived at the scene within a few minutes. Equally they were not fugitives for long. Zarate’s girlfriend described the physical characteristics of the assailants and the clothes they wore. That was key to catching them a few hours later in the same town.

The suspects were captured by members of the Departmental Delegation of Investigations (DDI) La Matanza near the block 14 of the Areco neighborhood, where the car appeared abandoned. They were identified as Luis Miguel del Castillo (33), Nahuel Hernán Montenegro (29) and Emiliano Hugo Romano (24).

The three are neighbors of Virrey del Pino and both their clothing and appearance coincided with the characteristics described by Zárate’s girlfriend. She, who had gone to the local police station to carry out procedures related to the cause, also He recognized them immediately upon seeing them in that police station.

As part of the investigation, a crime scene was found long .22 caliber GMC pistol with a served pod that was kidnapped. The Scientific Police also found footprints of a bottle thrown next to the abandoned car and took papillary traces in the vehicle.

The cause is in the hands of the prosecutor Claudio Fornaro, in charge of the Functional Instruction Unit (UFI) Homicides of the Judicial Department of La Matanza, under the title of « aggravated homicide criminis cause in actual competition with robbery aggravated by the use of a firearm ». Tomorrow, the three detainees will be investigated by the prosecutor.

While the Zárate family summoned neighbors of Virrey del Pino to join a manifestation. It will be from 7 in the morning in a Gym located meters from Route 3 and California at kilometer 36, where the young man worked.

According to their relatives, the young man was very hard-working and these days, because the training center was closed for quarantine, with his girlfriend they had started selling homemade meals, that they distributed them themselves making the delivery.