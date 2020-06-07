Criminals steal unemployment benefits in the US

Criminals are taking advantage of an increase in job losses to steal unemployment benefits in the US. This complicates an already difficult situation for millions of people in financial difficulties and for the overwhelmed state unemployment offices.

Miami World / AP

While there is no exact measure of how many fraudulent requests have been filed, states from Washington to Maine have seen an increase in those crimes, and various federal agencies are working to combat them.

“Approximately 10% of (unemployment insurance) payments are improper in the best of times, and we are in the worst of times,” Scott Dahl, inspector general of the Labor Department, told the Government Operations subcommittee. of the House of Representatives.

Dahl estimated that at least $ 26 billion in subsidies could be wasted, and most of that money would end up in the hands of scammers.

This forces unemployed people, who are already having a very difficult time due to the loss of a job, to fight for the subsidies they need and to which they are entitled.

“We are deeply concerned about the well-being of these people and when they will solve this and get the money they need to continue living,” said Eva Velasquez, president and CEO of the nonprofit Identity Theft Resource Center, which has registered a Sharp increase in applications for help against unemployment benefit fraud.

Since mid-March, 42.7 million people They have requested government support for unemployment, although some have been rehired as states allow businesses to reopen.

On Thursday, the federal government reported that 21.5 million people are receiving aid. That creates an additional opportunity for criminals. An additional $ 600 a week in subsidies makes fraud more lucrative.

Additionally, state unemployment agencies have been overwhelmed by the applications and are working to get those in distress to receive the money as quickly as possible. In some cases, security experts say new processes, added workload, and outdated systems could have made it easier for criminals.

“This is ‘El Dorado’ for them and it’s hell for victims,” ​​said Adam Levin, founder of data security company Cyber ​​Scout.

Security experts say most of the fraud appears to be committed by criminals who use stolen data to submit requests using someone else’s identity. The information has often been obtained from previous data leaks or direct attacks on state systems.

In many cases, victims do not know that they have been affected until they apply for the subsidies and find out that someone else did it for them. Some even stop receiving their payments when a criminal usurps their benefits.

Victims should report suspected fraud to the state and their employer, and report it to the police.