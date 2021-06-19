Criminals in Brazil don’t want your iPhone but your bank details

If you have an iPhone in Brazil, your bank details are in danger.

Think about it. What is worth more? Your smartphone or the data you have inside it? The thieves of São Paulo, the largest city in Brazil have it very clear. Because although when a criminal steals your mobile phone, the normal thing is to think that he does it to sell the parts and make a profit, in this city the opposite happens.

As we read in ., Brazilian criminals are looking for victims with iPhone but not to sell it, but to access the content of these devices and they have come to the conclusion that it is much more profitable to access the owner’s bank information than to sell an iPhone for parts.

The important thing is inside

As reported by many Brazilian media, iPhone thefts in Brazil are more and more frequent since the pandemic. Criminals used to ride bicycles and took advantage of carelessness to steal or steal iPhones from pedestrians. Normally these smartphones end up in markets or disassembled to resell the parts.

Now what happens is that the thieves have specialized in access content on these devices, enter the current accounts of their owners and steal all their money. It seems unbelievable and it is that according to reports, many Brazilian users do not use security measures to protect their phones and this greatly facilitates the task of thieves.

According to the São Paulo police chief, thieves have realized that the information on an iPhone is much more valuable than the phone. They usually steal from people using their mobile on the street and even from drivers who use their device with Waze. Such is their eagerness to access the content of the iPhone that they have even teamed up with different hackers or hackers to circumvent the security measures of Cupertino devices.

What to do if your mobile is stolen or lost: the definitive checklist

The question that the authorities are asking is how these criminals gain access to bank accounts. The Brazilian Federation of Banks defended itself saying that all its applications are safe and that they regularly work on security patches, so it remains a mystery.

Of course, all smartphone owners are strongly advised to use security measures such as passwords, fingerprint reader or Face ID. The more problems thieves have to access the content of a smartphone, the more difficult it will be to access all our data.

Related topics: Technology

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join

Follow us on Facebook Explica.co.com Follow