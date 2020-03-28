Criminals are looking for ways to benefit from the coronavirus pandemic in Europe. Crime adapts as the coronavirus spreads: mask trafficking, fake vaccines, scams of the elderly, and internet abuse of confined children.

Millions of people are at home, which reduces the number of burglaries. The curfews leave pickpockets with few victims and the closure of the borders puts obstacles to drug trafficking, creating tensions between the traffickers and causing a shortage of drugs.

But the spread of COVID-19 in the Old Continent, the current epicenter of the pandemic, has created a new species of criminals, who have adapted quickly and changed the rules of the game.

“Criminals quickly seized opportunities to exploit the crisis by adapting their operating methods or engaging in new illegal activities,” the European police agency (Europol) said in a report published on Friday.

“The scammers very quickly adapted their fraud systems to capitalize on the anguish and fear of European citizens,” the agency analyzes.

According to Catherine De Bolle, CEO of Europol, “criminals are interested in a single question: ‘How to make more money?'”.

“So now they abuse the pandemic,” he told ..

– “The worst of humanity” –

In many European countries, the security forces have verified a drop in so-called traditional crime: in Spain, the police calculated that crimes had been reduced by 50% compared to 2019 since the beginning of the population’s confinement, in the middle of March.

In Sweden, the police also saw a significant drop in the number of robberies since the population has to work from home.

The other side of the coin is the explosion registered in other sectors of the underground economy, the increase of a new type of scams and cybercrime due to the pandemic.

The crisis of the new coronavirus could also “bring out the worst in humanity,” said the British police headquarters, referring Tuesday to the theft of oxygen cylinders at a Manchester hospital.

Across Europe, the amount of online fraud is skyrocketing.

According to the British organized crime agency (NCA), “criminals target those who try to buy medical supplies on the internet, send emails offering false medical support and swindle the most vulnerable or increasingly isolated people at home”.

– False ambulance drivers –

In Germany, for example, “cybercriminals take advantage of people’s current concerns about COVID-19 to send emails that want to capture personal data or have malicious content or to use the fear of people with fraudulent intentions”, specifies the police.

In Denmark, the government is committed to imposing exemplary penalties on all criminals of this type, such as thieves of hydro-alcoholic solutions and those posing as health workers or ambulance drivers.

Some, sometimes wearing protective masks and white coats, claim to perform coronavirus screening tests to enter a home. They often cheat the elderly.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned of a sharp increase in ‘phishing’ (capture of personal data) by email and scams, using the name of this body to try to steal money and confidential information.

The pandemic also sparked activity of online pedophiles, Swedish police warned in an interview with public radio.

“Children and young people are more connected, they are at home and not in their normal environment where they are surrounded by adults,” explains Anna Karin Hildingson Boqvist, general secretary of the Swedish branch of ECPAT, an association that fights against child sexual exploitation.

Further south, in Italy, hit hard by the pandemic, some fear that small businessmen with money problems will turn to the mafia to save their businesses.