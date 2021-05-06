Criminal, violent past, debts … This is Tomás Gimeno, the father who disappeared in Tenerife with his two daughters

Nine days later, the whereabouts of Tomás Gimeno and his two daughters, Anna and Olivia, remain unknown. The international search and capture order tries to mobilize the world to find them, and “all hypotheses” about what happened remain on the table, even that he could have received help to take the girls to the African coast, the Caribbean or some other place in the world through the sea.

Know what Tomás Gimeno was like, 37 years old and born in Tenerife, It has not been easy for the media, since the versions about his way of being are very different.

Some of his friends have described him on the show It’s Noon as a person. “energetic, impulsive, a bit hippie but very hardworking”, calling him “a hottie”, as well as someone “very electric and passionate”. Some of his friends believe that he must be in hiding, since they rule out that he has hurt their daughters.

However, it is not the same vision of Gimeno that some residents of the neighborhood in Candelaria (Tenerife) have, where he lived with his wife, who describe him as “surly, troublesome and having trouble relating”.

Criminal history

According to sources close to the investigation consulted by La Vanguardia, he is described as a violent man who also has drug problems and several complaints of robberies and fights. In addition, he has several unpaid traffic fines and an alleged attempt to scam boat and car insurance.

Likewise, with the mother of his daughters he also had incidents. In the Espejo Público program they have spoken with a witness who witnessed how Gimeno assaulted his ex-wife, Beatriz, as well as his new romantic partner in a car park in the north of Tenerife.

During the separation process there were several clashes, with alleged threats from him, although there was never a complaint.

The owner of a cafeteria has reported that she witnessed a previous attack by Gimeno on her ex-partner and another man at the end of 2020. The witness explained that she heard the screams of a woman, Beatriz, asking for help while Anna and Olivia’s father beat up his new partner and “dragged her across the ground.”

Poster provided this Wednesday by the organization SOS Disappeared.

Sole administrator of a family business dedicated to agriculture

Gimeno appears as the sole administrator of several companies in the flower and plant sector, which are his family’s businesses, owner of several agricultural production land in the south of the island of Tenerife. Gimeno’s family owns farms dedicated to the production of bananas in the Guaza area.

Despite this, Gimeno’s relationship with part of her family is not good and in the past he had altercations with some of them.

Gimeno was a fan of paddle tennis and motorsports, one of his hobbies being kart racing; He came to participate on some occasion in a promotional flyer for one of the most important clubs in the Canary Islands in this sector.

The wide search device activated since the disappearance of Tomás Gimeno and his two daughters continues to search by land, sea and air for clues that can help find it.

The authorities and security forces request citizen collaboration from all those who can provide any information. The contacts in case of being able to provide some kind of help in the case are the 116000 of the Foundation for Aid to Children and Adolescents at Risk (ANAR), as well as the telephones 642 650 775 and 649 952 957 and the e-mail sosdesaparecidos @ sosdesaparecidos.es. You can also call 062, 091 or 112.