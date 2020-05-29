Cruz Azul is far from being disaffiliated from the Mexican Soccer Federation (Femexfut), despite the present of its president, Guillermo Álvarez Cuevas, and its vice presidents, Alfredo Álvarez Cuevas and Víctor Garcés.

For Femexfut to separate La Maquina, as it only did a few months ago with Veracruz, it has to wait for a judge’s sentence, explains the criminal lawyer, Gabriel Regino García, in an interview with EL UNIVERSAL Deportes.

On Thursday night, it was reported that the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) froze the bank accounts of the brothers Álvarez Cuevas and Garcés, for alleged money laundering and organized crime, with movements of 1.2 billion pesos in a period of seven years.

However, indicates Regino García, the FIU has no legal obligation to notify Liga MX or Femexfut, because the action it takes against the Cruz Azul Cooperative and its owners is independent of the company’s affiliations or links with others organize. “If the case comes before a judge and the criminal facts determine that, in the event of the crime, the soccer team has been used for this purpose, then the dissolution of the club could be ordered and, consequently, its disenrollment. But for We are light years away from that. “

The various controversies that the celestial directive has faced, adds the specialist, “have placed the club in the eye of the hurricane.”

“When the National Banking Securities Commission [CNBV] warns the FIU that something is worrying, because, as journalistic reports say, movements to various accounts and in different countries, it is when the FIU says that this breaks with the transactional profile of people, having too much non-creditable income, then they block accounts, except for workers’ wages. “

The FIU, with the corresponding legal attribution, may require more information from the CNBV to carry out an audit to determine, in its opinion, if there are indications to establish possible criminal conduct, which could fall into the following fields: tax evasion, crimes related to tax evasion and money laundering.

“That can only be decided by a judge. It is not decided by the Financial Intelligence Unit, which can present a complaint to the Attorney General of the Republic to investigate the facts,” says Regino García.

“The blockade is not indicative of criminal conduct, but of irregularities, which can be clarified before the CNBV and UIF or, if not clarified, the procedure will go to the Prosecutor’s Office and, possibly, before a judge “

The regulation of Affiliation, Name and Headquarters of Liga MX, indicates, in Article 66 subsection D, that a member of Femexfut will lose his affiliation if the “owner and / or the directors of the club incur in criminal acts or of dubious reputation in the opinion of the Executive Committee “.

