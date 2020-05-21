LONDON (AP) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not be subjected to a criminal investigation into whether he offered special favors to American businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri when he was mayor of London, the Independent Office of Police Conduct reported Thursday.

The agency, which is evaluating police complaints in England, was asked to consider whether there was grounds to investigate Johnson for misconduct in the public service. Johnson has rejected the allegations.

The agency stated that, while “there may have been an intimate relationship” between Johnson and Arcuri, “we find no evidence that Mr. Johnson has promoted the payment of sponsorship funds to Ms. Arcuri, or that he has influenced or has actively participated in assigning it to trade missions ”.

He further stated that “it would have been prudent” if Johnson had previously disclosed the relationship as a conflict of interest.

A Johnson spokesman applauded the decision, saying the complaint was nothing more than a political move and “a waste of time for the police.” “Such allegations of inappropriate behavior in the midst of political management were false and unfounded,” said the spokesman.

Johnson was mayor of London between 2008 and 2016.

The case stemmed from an article in the Sunday Times, according to which the Arcuri business received thousands of pounds in sponsorships from an organization governed by Johnson, as well as privileged access to commercial trips led by Johnson as mayor. Arcuri describes herself on Twitter as a businesswoman and producer.

The London Borough Authority immediately announced that it will follow its own investigation, even though a criminal investigation has been ruled out.

“Our investigation will analyze whether Boris Johnson behaved at the level of a person who holds that position,” said Len Duvall, head of the municipal authority’s supervisory commission.

“It is important to come up with those answers because Londoners deserve to have responsible politicians,” he added.