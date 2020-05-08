Photo: Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser

WASHINGTON, USA – The US Department of Justice dropped Thursday the criminal charges it had brought against General Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser, despite pleading guilty to lying to the FBI about his Contacts with a Russian diplomat during the 2016 US election.

After several news outlets announced the news, Trump celebrated it from the Oval Office, where he hoped that “many people pay a high price” for how they handled the case, referring to several prosecutors and agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) , and added: “They are scum.”

Michael Flynn was one of the first to be peppered with what was called the “Russian plot” that would open a prosecution investigation that ended without charge against the president.

The drop on the charges against Flynn comes after his lawyers lashed out at the prosecution and the FBI, which he accused of outrageous conduct.

According to the lawyers, the Justice Department had uncovered new documents that pointed to irregular conduct, especially in an interrogation of Flynn by investigators in January 2017, as part of its investigation to find out if Trump’s advisers conspired with Russia to interfere in the US elections.

NEWLY DISCOVERED INFORMATION »

In a document filed Thursday with that judge, the Justice Department alleged that, after reviewing “newly discovered information,” it has concluded that the FBI interview with Flynn in February 2017 “was disconnected from the FBI investigation” into that official and “was unjustified.”

Flynn’s was one of the most important cases to emerge from the investigation into the so-called Russian plot led by Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller, which ended in 2019 after charging three dozen people, but without evidence of an alleged electoral conspiracy between the environment of Trump and Russia.

Flynn, a general who advised Trump on foreign policy during his election campaign, lasted just 24 days as the president’s national security adviser once he came to power in January 2017.

The general had to resign his post after learning that he lied to the US Vice President, Mike Pence, and other high government officials about his contacts with the Russian ambassador in Washington, Sergey Kisliak.

A HERO IN THE TRUMP UNIVERSE

In late 2017, Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Kisliak, but later withdrew that statement and tried to fight the charges, while his attorneys argued that there was negligence among prosecutors and investigators who launched the case.

The idea that rebel elements of the FBI and the Department of Justice decided to persecute Flynn to collect political revenge against Trump has long been circulating in the media defending the president, who had not ruled out pardoning the general if he was convicted.

The sectors most critical of Trump considered the news as evidence of the politicization of the Justice Department under its current head, William Barr, and denounced a “capture of the criminal justice system for the benefit of the President,” in the words of the group Ciudadanos por Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

James Comey, the former FBI director whom Trump fired in May 2017, wrote on his Twitter account that “the Justice Department has lost the papers,” but asked career officials who work there to “please stay.” because the United States needs you ».

This decorated general advised Trump on foreign policy during the U.S. election campaign and was later appointed national security adviser, a position he was forced to resign after lying about his contacts with the Russian ambassador to Washington, Sergey Kislyak.

The two held talks during the transition period between the government of President Barack Obama and the current one, and even before the presidential elections of November 8, 2016.

Flynn was forced to resign from his post as national security adviser – a key responsibility within the White House – after a scandal related to his contacts with Russia.

The president’s right-hand man on security established contacts with the Moscow ambassador to Washington in December 2016 when Trump had not yet been sworn in.

One of the topics of the talks was the sanctions that Barack Obama had just imposed on Russia after the intelligence community found that he had tried to influence the ballot box.

The content of that conversation was questionable, but it also misled Vice President Mike Pence and other top White House officials by denying that he had spoken up about sanctions.

Flynn was one of Trump’s top lieutenants during the election campaign, in which he toughened the then-candidate’s anti-Islamic speech and garnered much media attention for his repeated attacks on his opponent, Hillary Clinton, for his scandal over the use of a private email server during her time as secretary of state.

He was also a strong advocate of a change in relations with Russia, because Flynn believes that the US shares many goals, an idea that also permeated Trump’s speech.

Flynn came to sit next to Russian President Vladimir Putin at a gala in Moscow in December 2015.

For Flynn’s lawyer, his client was the subject of “unsubstantiated allegations, intolerable charges of treason and petty innuendoes” regarding investigations into Russia.

The congress and The FBI tried to find out what Russia’s role was in the elections and whether members of the Trump campaign allied with Moscow to interfere in the electoral process.