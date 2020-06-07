On April 4, the United Nations (UN) strongly warned that “criminal activities” linked to disinformation on social networks have intensified since the start of the pandemic. “The common enemy is COVID-19, but the world is also facing the spread of false information.” From possible cures, to cyberattacks to information systems in hospitals: there are those who exploit the emergency.

“We are fighting not only an epidemic, but also an infodemic,” acknowledged Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), in Munich, Germany in mid-February.

Lies and fear go hand in hand. In the face of a torrent of information, people face an overwhelming number of inaccuracies: the source of the deceptive viral content is often malicious rumors or gossip. But there are also those who share lies ‘out of caution’ and ignorance. That is, the grandmothers, grandparents, mothers and fathers who, for example, disseminate data on home remedies but without negative intention. But it is still disinformation and it is also not dangerous.

On May 6, Cristina Tardáguila deputy director of the International Fact Checking Network (IFCN) assured in a forum co-organized by Unesco and Fundamedios that successive waves of disinformation occur. “Now we have seen at least seven different ones regarding COVID, they follow the virus.”

For the representative of the International Network of Verifiers, the most important thing is to understand that disinformation about health translates into death. “We speak of more than 240 deaths in Iran from drinking pure alcohol believing that it was capable of disinfecting the body. We are talking about a Russian medicine from the times of the Soviet Union that is bought in Italy although it does not have a health permit. ”

That reality is close. In Ecuador, on April 8, a lie began to circulate that ensures that the victims of the new coronavirus are thrown into the sea. Two days later it became a WhatsApp chain that reached the coast of Peru ensuring that the seafood is contaminated by the corpses of the Ecuadorian sea.

The falsehoods follow the pulse of the spread of the disease in Latin America. The Civil Registry data exposed that in Ecuador mortality levels increased 135% in March, compared to the first two months of 2020.

On February 29, the presence of COVID-19 in the country was confirmed. And on March 31, the National Emergency Operations Committee (COE) had diagnosed 2,240 patients and 75 deaths with the virus as a confirmed cause. At the same time, Ecuador Chequea went from an average of 15 misleading contents – per month – to 80. The number of lies multiplied by 5. In April, the death rate increased by 271%, doubled the figure for March. COVID-19 cases totaled 27,914, and 900 deaths were confirmed for that reason. In month four, diagnoses and deaths increased tenfold; while, paradoxically, the lies denied by Ecuador Checks decreased to 63: 17 less than in March.

This inverse relationship between the increase in the number of infections and the decrease in verified lies is not exclusive to the Ecuadorian portal. Our ColombiaCheck allies shared a matrix of their publications that reveals a similar situation.

Colombia

In Colombia, the first case was known on March 6 and until April 6, 84 misleading contents were verified. In that period the infections went from 1 to 1579 and 46 confirmed deaths.

On May 6, the Government

Iván Duque’s number diagnosed 8,959 infected people and 397 deaths. Although the spread of the virus and its lethality multiplied in May, the verifications of the specialized portal dropped to 66: 18 less falsehoods than during the first 30 days of the pandemic.

As cases increase, it seems that citizens begin to normalize the presence of the virus. The novelty is exhausted, the “new normal” is imposed and the lies are diluted.

To check if the same thing happens in other Latin American countries, the LatamChequea compilation was reviewed. It is a microsite where the verifications made by fact checking organizations in the region are updated.

Peru

In Peru, during the first 30 days of the emergency, 22 contents were verified in the second month: 21. The day with the greatest number of lies was March 19 with five.

Paraguay

In Paraguay the trend is the same, at the beginning 11 contents were verified, then it dropped to 2. Maximiliano Manzoni, reporter for our ally El Surtidor, explains that the first weeks the disinformation was more focused on prevention or cure methods. As time went on, the themes were related to the causes of SARS-CoV2 (conspiracy theories).

Uruguay

In uruguay. The first month 4 misleading contents were located and during the second 1.

Chile

Tomás Martínez, director of Mala Espina Check, from Chile, explained on May 7 that in recent days “the request for check-ups has decreased a little, which is not consistent with the increase in infections in the country.” Martínez assured that in the first weeks, after the confirmation of the first case, “the request for checks they sent us went up three or four times.”

In short, in the region, lies have acted with the precision of a bomb. A first big blast that spread malicious rumors and gossip across the continent. Only to leave a trail of recycled lies and content that like zombies come to life unexpectedly.

For the future: Verifiers must prepare in advance our arsenal against misleading content, our capacity to respond will translate into lives and, in the best of cases, into real measures that help fight crises.